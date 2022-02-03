Looking Back

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

February 8, 2007

As students celebrated with fun and games throughout the day, many adults around town wondered just what the past would hold in the long forgotten about 1906 time capsule that was opened during the evening ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 31, in the elementary school gym.

Craig Anderson, Brian Matson, Bob Baylor, Don Hulin and Larry Stahl are the new nominees for this years induction to the Cambridge High School Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will be held during halftime of the frosh-soph boys basketball game Saturday, Feb. 10, at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge fifth and sixth grade students will begin a two-week roller skating unit beginning Monday, February 26. Rent-A-Skate will bring special skates that will not scratch the gym floor. On Friday, March 2, the group will end the unit with a party, featuring music and snacks.

Members of the Cambridge eighth grade boys basketball team placed third in the Lincoln Trail Conference basketball tournament recently. Members of the team are Ben Smith, Tyler Nimrick, Dustin Johnson, C. J. DeKezel, Ryan Prevost, Nate Mortensen and Austin Brown. The team was coached by Gary Nimrick.

25 Years Ago

February 6, 1997

Harvey Wiley of Cambridge, a member of the Geneseo Art League, is currently showing a collection of photographs taken over the past five years. Subjects of his work include Bishop Hill and rural Illinois as well as scenes from California. His exhibit is on display at the administration building in the main gallery of Black Hawk East College, Kewanee through March.

St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Cambridge will serve a Father-Son breakfast on Sunday, February 9 beginning at 11 a.m. Dave Huffman of Galesburg will give a presentation entitled “The Mousetrap Man.” All parish men and their guests are invited.

Participants in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) annual American history essay contest include Sarah Lavin, Alesha Shaw, Alyssa Bowman, Matt Goodwin, Joe VanNorman and Tony Snell. Alyssa won the contest this year with her 992 word essay on the Pony Express. Her essay will advance to the DAR state essay competition.

Hillcrest Home of Geneseo held a Recognition Tea honoring employees with 20 or more years of service Wednesday afternoon, January 29. They are Linda Martin, Ellie Johnson, Jeanne Kirkpatrick, Donna Rapp Julie Fransene, Mary Bergren, Dorothy Sherbeyn, Michele Tiffenback, Ann Viager, and Joyce Foster.

50 Years Ago

February 10, 1972

Some of the volunteer firemen are shown in the new uniforms the department received recently. Some of the firemen wearing the uniforms are Rev. Henry Cox, Chief Marlin Munson, Harvey Johnson, Clarence Drescher, and Curt Manning.

The Henry County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to accept the bid of Frank Ward Motors Geneseo to furnish seven Dodge Polaris cars for the sheriff’s department at a cost of $72,500, which includes the trade of two older model squad car.

Mrs. Henry Muller takes over her new position as head librarian of the Cambridge Twp. Library Miss Ruth Rosenstone, who retired recently, has worked in the library since 1925 and has been head librarian since 1960, Mrs. Virgil Sundberg was appointed as assistant librarian.

The Valley View Club will hold a dance for members and guests Saturday night, Feb. 19 at the clubhouse. Dancing will be from 9 to 1. Refreshments will be served.

100 Years Ago

February 9, 1922

Mrs. De Laace Cook spent Friday with her husband in Rock Island.

Mrs. F. B. Hadley spent the weekend with her relatives and friends in Kewanee.

Axel J. Swanson shipped a carload of sheep to Chicago market last Monday afternoon.

Mrs. J. E. Westerlund spent last Friday with her daughter. Miss Elizabeth, who is attending Augustana College in Rock Island.