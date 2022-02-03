Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

February 7, 2007

The Galva High School dance/drill team will seek its thirds straight state championship next month after qualifying Saturday for the IDTA title competition.

Galva’s Kristy Mergenthal pauses recently in the WQAD Channel 8 studios, where she works daily. Mergenthal, 23 performs a variety of functions for the Moline-based TV station, including reporting on-air.

Construction of the Courtyard Estates of Galva, a new assisted living center in Galva, is moving along, according to Peterson Health Care officials, developers of the facility. The center, located at the far north end of Northwest Third Avenue, will include nurse care for 24 hours.

Knox County Federation President Sally Erickson, Ellen Haage of Red Cross Disaster Services and Cassie Link, Knox County Federation vice-president, display some of the 14 blankets Knox County 4-H members made for the American Red Cross during their January Federation meet. All material and supplies were donated by Knox County 4-H members and their families. The blankets will be used to support fire, victims, traveling military, those in shelters, or to assist others in crisis.

25 Years Ago

February 5, 1997

Members of the Galva 7th grade champion boys basketball team are Jamie Theesfeld, Brad VanDeVelde, Adam Saatkamp, Warren Green, Tom McIntire, Dustin Jaco, Jordan Fox, Ryan Anderson, manager Patrick Lee, Brandon Craig, Aaron King, Brandon Novotny, Shaun Confair, Kyle Moore, Drew Anderson and Erie Hulstrom.

Superintendent of Operations for the City of Galva, Sherm Raley, said Friday that Galva’s street crew spread 20 tons of salt and 8 tons of sand in fighting winter storms in January.

The Galva Bank donated 1,000 new library card sleeves to the Galva Public Library last Thursday morning. Presenting the protective cardboard sleeves were Galva Bank employees Ron Rinkenberger and Marica Ballard, Library Director Melody Hock accepts the sleeves which will replace the old plain cardboard sleeve.

A Galva man retired last Friday after 35 years in law enforcement Shirley Nelson plans to fish, play more pool and enjoy his new motor home by doing some traveling.

50 Years Ago

February 10, 1972

A new gift and antique shop will be opening in Galva February 25. The shop opening was recently announced by Mrs. Nancy Erwin who will operate the new establishment. It will be known as The Cellar and be located in the basement of the building at 329 Market Street in Galva.

Members of Galva’s varsity basketball team were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Walt Larson at their home in Bishop Hill Saturday night. The Larsons fed the team, cheerleaders and high school coaches following the game at Geneseo.

Robert Strom, 34, Victoria, who was recently named as Outstanding Farmer of the Year for the Galesburg district by the Galesburg Jaycees, won second place in state competition at Litchfield, last Saturday.

High winds, heavily drifting snow, freezing rain, three separate snowfalls and freezing temperatures. Those terms describe the weather conditions in the area over the past week, All of those elements that go to make winter in Illinois somewhat unpleasant at times, combined for an uncomfortable week,

100 Years Ago

February 12, 1922

Stewart F. Reid, son of Frank T. Reid, proprietor of Hotel Best in this city, has signed a contract with Redpath Chautauqua Bureau, Chicago, for a 25 -week Chautauqua season. He will have charge of the campaigns for season ticket sales and general contracting on the new gulf coast circuit, comprising Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and Wisconsin, Mr. Reid will start upon his new duties early in March.

Orion, February 9 Several parties marked the weekend in this city. Miss Gail South entertained the young ladies of the W.R. Club at her home Saturday evening, the affair being a hard times party. The evening was spent playing games and dancing.

Annawan, February 9-Frank Byers, of this village, has installed a radiophone in his residence last Friday evening he heard a concert given in Philadelphia. Mrs. Byers stated that the sounds were transmitted perfectly.

Kewanee- February 9-At the annual meeting here Saturday of the Kewanee Farm Bureau, the following officers were elected for the ensuing year: Ora Hatch, president; Robert Armstrong, vice president; Frank R. Martin, secretary-treasurer.