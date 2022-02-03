Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

Feb. 9, 2007

These days, the Hennepin Canal is a quiet entity in the community – residents fish in its waters and ride bikes along its shores. But a century ago, the Hennepin Canal was big news. It took 15 years to build and it was going to be a major link between the Illinois and Mississippi rivers.

Bob Swain has turned his years of self-learned skill into a business, having recently opened Swain's Sharpening Service and Custom Picture Framing Shop. Swain learned the sharpening aspect of his business from his years as a gun shop owner.

25 Years Ago

Feb. 7, 1997

Geneseo resident and Longaberger sales director, Linda Rodgers was one of four advisors to receive three top management awards at the Longaberger Company's annual meeting held in Columbus, Ohio. Mrs. Rodgers earned a 1996 Qualified Recruits award, a Group Sales award and an Overall Excellence award.

Property crimes inch up; violent crimes reflect poorly. Citizens' concerns about crime will be the topic of a town meeting in rural Geneseo hosted by Henry County Sheriff Gib Cady and Henry County State's Attorney Ted Hamer.

50 Years Ago

Feb. 3, 1972

S Fred Calhoun has decided to run for the office of mayor of the city because many good citizens, of the city had contacted him and asked that he accept the position His two years on the City Council and his past records indicated, that he could benefit the City by serving in that office.

Member of First Lutheran Married Couples club bowled at Hillcrest Lanes Sunday evening . They met at the church afterwards for refreshments with Messrs. and Mesdames Stanley Storm , Glen Anderson , David Gustafson and Karl Selboe.

100 Years Ago

Feb. 3, 1922

Take your hams and bacon to Northside Meat Market if you want a good hickory smoke.

A Valentine Box Social at the Presbyterian Church Saturday night at I o’clock. And that is not all, one of the best programs you will ever hear will be given by the Senior Endeavor society of the church.