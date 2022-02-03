Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

February 8, 2007

United Township Area Career Center has selected Sarah Coe of Orion as Student of the Month. She is enrolled in the ECHO1 program. Sarah is a junior at Orion High School and the daughter of Jim and Dawn Coe of Orion.

Representing Orion Middle School on the court this winter are Tanner Coee, Kaleb King, Nick Lapazonek, Kyle Hoffman, Cory Stiles, statistician Laura Schwinn, Brady Hancock, Riley Hohl, Zach Kahley, Ryan Timmer, Colby Hixson, statistician Haley Larson, Royce Woodley, Eric Heald, Tanner Williams, coach Jim Parry, Trent DeDecker and Colton Schulenberg.

Orion Middle School basketball players in 2006-07 are statisticians Jordan Knoll, Ali Seys and Sarah Mizen, Dillon Johnson, Danny Debacker, Travis Anderson, Kyle Solomonson, Christian Schroeder, Payton Keller, Nick Newman, Dylan Bridgewater, Richie Wigant, Caleb Nesbitt, Robbie Wigant, Jake Johnson and coach Don Dunbar, Nathan Johnson. The boys were undefeated in Prairieland Conference play and won both regular season and tournament championships.

Orion High School’s sophomore team finished the 2006-07 season with a 12-0 record in Olympic Conference play. Coached by Ashley Engstrom and Tony Stiles, the Chargers won their first conference championship in 14 years. The girls were 20-4 overall. They are Alex Martens, Megan Blumenshein, Morgan Martin, Sami Mitton, Kelly Hutton, Jerica Johnson, Morgan Mason, Alyssa Zwicker, Jena Malmen, Hillary Taets, Ellen Garrity, Kourtni Barnes, Alyssa Ellison, Jenna Nelson and Janel Cross.

25 Years Ago

February 13, 1997

Orion Middle School seventh graders downed Knoxville 391-216 in Scholastic Bowl competition on Wednesday, February 5. Various members of Orion’s eighth grade team showed strong leadership in shouting out answers as they defeated the Blue Bullets 369-290.

On Monday, February 10, a strong Westmer team defeated the seventh grade Chargers 295-231. Orion’s astute eighth graders trailed by more than 80 points at one point in their game, but came back to win 315-310.

Team members are Andrew Franklin, Alison Knox, Jeff Dingman, Amy Meier, Steve Belowske and Andy Green, all seventh graders Ben Gladkin, Jacob Lampe, Joyce Meier, Paul Rehder, Stacy Wehe, Stephanie Wherry, Laura Chasey, Katherine Rehn, Megan Crandall, all eighth graders. Their coaches are Linda Lentz and Michele Funke.

Orion High School students chosen for the spring play, “Murder Runs in the Family” are Heath Akers, Kirk Humphreys, Steph Curtis, Anna Trego, Aaron Patton, Quinn Pettifer, Sarah Sottos, Lisa Reeh, Amber urcher, Elizabeth Pleshe, Eric Marshall, and Joe Girotti, Chris Kelley, Brian Grafton, Mandi Strombeck and Nikki Lee the faculty director.

50 Years Ago

February 10, 1972

Mothers of World War II will meet Tuesday night; February 15th in the American Legion rooms. Hostesses are Mrs. Herman Matzen and Mrs. Duane Malmen.

Miss Laura McMeekin was hostess to the Sisters of the Skillet in her home last Thursday afternoon. The hours were spent socially and a lunch was served. The March meeting will be held in the home of Mrs. Elmer Wongstrom.

Myron M. Robinson, real estate broker, reports the sale of the Mrs. Maxwell Norcross residence at 511 12th Ave, Orion to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Parrish.

Mr. and Mrs. Harold Keel returned home Saturday after spending a two week vacation in Florida.