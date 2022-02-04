Thinking of taking your Valentine out on the town? We can help.

Valentines Day is second only to Mother's Day when it comes to keeping restauranteurs busy, according to restaurantbusinessonline. This year, Valentines falls on a Monday, thus expanding the options for diners to celebrate all weekend as well.

One-quarter of Americans will dine out on Valentines Day. Call ahead and make reservations, if allowed, to be certain you don't end up at McDonalds.

The Club House Bar & Grill at Sugar Maple, 1600th St. Geneseo, will be offering specials Saturday and Sunday, as Monday is normally a night the kitchen is closed. According to Kevin the restaurant manager, a special limited menu will be offered, with choices of a steak or a seafood entree and champagne.

Sweet Peas Bar & Grill 1325 S. Oakwood Geneseo will be open on the weekend, with regular menu items available, and closed Monday.

The Cellar 137 S. State St. Geneseo will be open for the weekend, and offering a full menu for Valentines Day diners.

Caffeine & Carbs, 1225 S. Oakwood Geneseo, And what does a favorite morning wake up spot have to do with romancing your sweetie? Just that, sweets. Currently taking orders for decorated cakes, chocolate dipped strawberries, and cupcake bouquets you would swear were real.

Lavendar Crest Winery 5401 US 6, Colona, does not offer evening food service, but does lunch from 11 - 3. Wine and charcuterie boards are available until 5 PM. Perhaps couple this with a romantic movie and a decadent dessert from Caffeine & Carbs?

The Station 300 W. 3rd St Kewanee will be open all weekend. Andrew Speck is planning steak specials, and prime rib with dessert to share for Monday dining.

A number of other eating establishments were contacted, but did not get back to us by press time. Please take the opportunity to support local restaurants this Valentines Day, return to an old favorite, try a new one. Whatever you do, make sure to let those you love know it.