Deadline for nursing program at Black Hawk College

staff writer

Apply for BHC nursing programs by Feb. 28

Black Hawk College is accepting applications for its Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) and Practical Nursing (LPN) programs through Monday, Feb. 28 for August 2022 program starts.

Black Hawk College offers career-focused programs for nursing. BHC graduates are employed by hospitals, nursing homes, home health agencies, physicians’ offices, clinics and community agencies.

Associate Degree Nursing is a two-year program designed to prepare nurses to give quality nursing care to clients and function as members of nursing and health teams. After completing the program, a graduate may be eligible to take the examination for licensure as a registered nurse (RN).

Practical Nursing (LPN) is a one-year program designed to prepare students for direct patient care and perform skilled tasks under the direction of a doctor or registered nurse. After completing the program, a graduate may be eligible to take the examination to become a licensed practical nurse (LPN) in Illinois.

Applicants must meet admission requirements. For more information, visit www.bhc.edu/nursing or contact Trudy Starr, chair of the BHC Nursing Department, at starrt@bhc.edu or 309-796-5405.