BankORION expanding in Cambridge

Cambridge Village board members gave final approval at their regular board meeting to a resolution supporting BankORION expansion plans which include demolishing a drive-up banking facility at 112 South West St., and constructing a new full-service bank facility at that location.

Village administrator Steve Brown commented, “We are thrilled to see the bank expanding and we appreciate BankORION’s commitment to our community.”

In other business, the board approved a $400 donation to Tree Forever, a non-profit agency based in Marion, Iowa, that promotes planting trees with educational programs and community plantings.

Brown said last fall representatives form Trees Forever visited Cambridge and assisted village employees, along with Cambridge High School FFA members, in identifying and assessing all village-owned trees.

“We will have an inventory that identifies and assesses every tree in town so that we are able to monitor our trees which are valuable community assets,” Brown said. “This also allows us to qualify and receive the designation as ‘Tree City USA’.”

The village also received a $2,000 grant from Trees Forever for planting of trees in the four village parks.

In other business, the board:

-Approved a $500 grant request from Megan Anderson to remodel rental space for a spa business in downtown Cambridge.

-Approved donating $400 to Abilities Plus.

-Approved a 12-month extension with Mel Foster Co. to continue marketing village-owned properties.

-Approved allowing American Legal Publishing to prepare the S-3 supplement for the Village code updates.