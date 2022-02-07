Colby Hathaway for Judge event has strong turnout

staff writer

Colby Hathaway, a Republican candidate for Henry County Resident Circuit Court Judge, had a meet and greet at Cerno’s Bar & Grill in Kewanee on Thursday, February 3. The event was well attended and guests included Kewanee Mayor Gary Moore, former state legislator James “Jim” Nowlan, Congressional candidate Esther Joy King, and former Galva Mayor Rich Nordstrom.

Hathaway is currently the Henderson County State’s Attorney and also serves on the Board of Governors of Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor. He’s originally from Galva and now lives in Kewanee with his wife and two children.

Hathaway stated, “it is important for circuit judges to have a broad range of legal experience. I spent a number of years in private practice handling a wide variety of civil matters, and I’ve served as a State’s Attorney since 2016, prosecuting everything from traffic tickets to first degree murder charges. This experience, and my deep roots in Henry County, are what set me apart in this election.”

The election schedule has been changed this year, and the Primary Election will take place on June 28, 2022.