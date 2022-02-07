Concordia Lutheran Academy proposal moving forward

Claudia Loucks

The idea for the proposed Concordia Lutheran Academy in Geneseo is moving forward.

At the church’s voter’s meeting in January, it was voted to move forward with the appointment of a Creation Committee for the school. The Creation Committee is comprised of 16 volunteers who will be working to put together an operational model and a feasible, reflective budget for the school.

In a statement from a member of the committee said, “The committee will work hard to answer the very important questions brought up at the voter’s meeting, and to create a sustainable model/structure for the school.”

Marifaith Mueller, a member of the Creation Committee, said, “It is extremely important to the Concordia Lutheran Church that our school become a viable, successful academic institution that will serve the Geneseo community for many years to come. This will take a great deal of planning and fundraising over the next year.”

It is planned that the Creation Committee will present before church voters the updated model and plan at the next meeting in May.

Information previously received regarding the Academy stated that it is a classical elementary school that would provide a continual mission outreach to current Concordia Preschool families and the community….”The proposed Academy would offer students in grades K-5th a classical education rooted in the Christian faith as taught in Scripture.”

Concordia Lutheran Church anticipated a parochial school in 1972 when they added the educational unit to the church building.

When the Rev. Stephen Mueller, pastor at Concordia Lutheran Church, was asked to share some comments about the proposed school, he said, “In days gone by in the Lutheran church, it wasn’t out of the ordinary for a church to have its own school. When a church was founded, likely a school would also soon be started. We hope to bring back the school that Concordia first had so many years ago, and offer a quality, Christ-centered, classical education to our Church and community.”

“With the help of many volunteer members of Concordia, the support from her members, and with so much encouragement from our community, I pray the body of Christ at Concordia will create an educational opportunity for our children that will benefit themselves, their family’s, and even our nation,” he said. “Parents seek to train up their children in the way they should go, so that when they are old they will not depart from it,” he added. “Our hope is that Concordia Lutheran Academy will greatly assist parents in this God-given task.”

Pamphlets explaining more about the proposed Concordia Lutheran Academy are available by contacting the church office at 309-944-3993.