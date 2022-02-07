Kiwanis donate to Geneseo Art League

staff writer

Kiwanis provided a $400 grant to the Geneseo Art League. The League promotes arts in the Geneseo community. It is a working studio and gallery showcasing over 85 artists on Geneseo's State Street historic shopping and art district. The grant is to be used for art classes for children.

The Geneseo Art League fosters the arts by showcasing area artisans work's featuring one-of-a-kind gifts including, Paintings – Wood Art – Photography – Jewelry – Sculpture – Glass – Fabric - Mixed Media. A creative work space is available for viewing when classes are in session.

Visitors are warmly welcomed!