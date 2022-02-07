Kiwanis donate to Geneseo Performing Arts Council

staff writer

The Kiwanis Club of Geneseo presented a $599 grant to the Geneseo Performing Arts Council.

The Geneseo Performing Arts Council, GPAC, is a merger of band, choir, and speech/theater groups and the parents who support these programs. As a nonprofit organization, GPAC's mission is to support fine arts activities in grades K-12 in the Geneseo School District via fund-raising and volunteer initiatives.

Each holiday season Geneseo High School showcases the talents of the band and choir students with the annual production of “The Madrigal”. The Madrigal dinner production is renaissance dinner theater set in the Middle Ages and is comedic in nature. It offers not only the band and choir students a performance opportunity but also the theater students. Each year the students perform three dinner shows.