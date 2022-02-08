This Geneseo man's Civil War diaries were passed down for generations. Now they're a book

Cephas Hunt's great granddaughter turns Civil War diaries into book

Margaret Queen of Port Townsend, Washington, has carefully cared for a collection of volumes handed down from mother to daughter for four generations. When the COVID-19 shutdown occurred, she decided it was time to share her great-grandfather Cephas Hunt's story in a book. She decided this was an opportunity for great-grandfather Cephas to tell his story. It emerged as "Bluecoats — The Civil War Diary of Cephas B. Hunt."

In her grandmother Harriet Hunt Gum's closet was a leather briefcase with three diaries, each about the size of a deck of playing cards, with daily entries of weather, camp activities and who sent letters from home on flimsy pages that have weathered more than 150 years, and the travels of a Geneseo boy on his first big adventure. A much larger book accompanies the tomes. It contains Hunt's accounts of his life before and after the war, as well as recounting the more significant occurrences of the war.

Queen, 80, recounts listening to her Grandmother Gum, tell stories of the war as they were told to her by her father, Cephas, who joined with the Illinois 112th Infantry out of Geneseo to answer President Abraham Lincoln's call for men. On Memorial Day, she and her grandmother would cut flowers from the yard and take them down to lay on his grave.

Cephas B. Hunt, fearing a draft would take his father or brothers from the farm, answered the call of President Abraham Lincoln for 300,000 men. Hunt was rejected at his first attempt to join in July of 1862 for only being 17.

Several months later, Hunt lied about his age, and was accepted, along with his friend George Ramsey, and sworn into the 112th Infantry, I Company from Geneseo. Two companies, I and K, were recruited from Geneseo. A regiment (1,000 men) were raised from Henry and Stark counties.

The diaries are a first hand account of life as an infantryman during one of the most contentious periods in U.S. history. Hunt was captured, imprisoned, wounded and suffered fever and exhaustion as a Union soldier. Their unit fought alongside General Sherman as he marched to Atlanta, and Generals Burnside and Thomas in Tennessee.

Regarding the assassination of Lincoln, Hunt wrote: "Got the news of Lincoln's assassination which occurred on the 14th. This news made the army wild, and every man had blood in his eye. I have never seen men so depressed and cast down. They actually mourned and refused to be comforted. Another battle was asked for. It was terrible, and the citizens of Raleigh were very much alarmed for their safety."

Hunt surprised his family and his friend George Ramsey by returning to the family home on June 28, 1865, without notice. He had to return to Chicago a few days later to collect his pay and be mustered out. Of the 100 men who left Geneseo in Unit I, only 26 returned.

Several months later, another friend introduced him to Susie Cady, another Geneseo native, who became his wife May 23, 1867. Together they had two sons, Frederick and Allan, and a daughter, Harriet, the author's grandmother.

About the author

Margaret Queen grew up in Oklahoma City, where her great grandfather Cephas B. Hunt eventually ended up after a lifetime of adventures. Her own path took her to Nashville, Tennessee, and New York City, where she worked in publishing. She now runs her own publishing company, Foxglove Press. She resides in Port Townsend, on the Pugent Sound, outside of Seattle.

In the early 80s, she took a class in writing family histories, which inspired the idea of putting the Hunt diaries into a literary format. During the COVID shutdown, she decided at 80 years of age, to fulfill a lifelong goal of putting the story of her great grandfather into print. Her own daughter, Robin Queen, helped to edit the manuscript, thus reinforcing the mother to daughter succession safeguarding the history.

The book "Bluecoats — The Civil War Diary of Cephas B. Hunt" is available on Amazon.