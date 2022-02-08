Henry County Schools ring in on masking policies

In a recent court action, whereby Judge Raylene Grischow of the Sangamon Circuit Court challenged Governor JB Pritzker's authority to mandate masks in schools, issuing a temporary restraining order, stating the Governor overstepped his authority.

The Friday ruling was in response to a lawsuit filed by a group of parents and teachers, including a group of parents with students at Annawan Wethersfield. Judge Grischow also declared several other mandates issued by the Governor are "null and void" including one that mandates vaccinations for school employees.

In Henry County, several school districts were quick to call emergency meetings of parents teachers and Boards, for input on going forward.

Cambridge, was one of those Districts calling the Sunday meeting. Tom Akers, District Superintendent, Stated that "On Sunday night, February 6, the Cambridge Board called an emergency meeting and voted to make masks optional until courts rule otherwise."

Orion School District called an emergency meeting Sunday night. In a message on the School District home page, "At the emergency Board of Education meeting on February 6, it was decided to go with a mask recommended or mask optional school day, beginning Monday, February 7. The federal mask mandate for transportation will still be enforced. If a student refuses to wear a mask, they will not be allowed to ride in a school bus or any other school district vehicle."

Geneseo Superintendent, Dr. Adam Brumbaugh, stated that "At the moment we are staying with the status quo since we were not specifically named in the TRO. We do have an agenda item for Thursday to review the court ruling, give an update on any new information or rulings since the original TRO, and Discuss how Geneseo would like to proceed accordingly. " Thursday's school board meeting has had a change of venue to the High School Concert Hall., instead of the District Offices.

Galva Schools also posted a letter from the Superintendent, Jerry Becker on the District home page. Becker urged "I have recommended a cautious and deliberate approach moving forward after the Sangamon County decision. Galva CUSD #224 was not a litigant in the case and is not subject to the temporary restraining order. Likewise, I do not want to make a hasty decision today that is reversed on us tomorrow, as many of us have witnessed throughout this pandemic. Because of this, we will continue to keep the mitigations in place and prepare for the Appellate decision in the coming days or week(s). However, I do believe now is the time to review and update our Return to Learn plan to prepare our school environment for less mitigations moving forward, the effects this will have on our staff and students, and the ability to stay safely in-person at school."