Penny Wars and essays from Geneseo's Millikin Grade School

Claudia Loucks

The three homeroom classes of Millikin fifth graders recently participated in a “Penny War” to raise funds for charity.

The assignment asked each student to write an essay about which charity should receive the money donated.

Students incorporated their research into a five-paragraph essay intended to persuade their classmates that their charity was the mot worthy of the loose change collected by the student teams.

Teams were divided into boys and girls and each team voted for the essay they thought “most persuasive” to donate their spare change.

The girls collected $243.47, also for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, with the winning essay written by Annie Reed, daughter of Kevin and Kate Reed.

The boys collected $135.45 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, with the winning essay written by Gibson Minard, son of Adam and Melissa Minard.

BY ANNIE REED (Unedited)

“Just imagine you had to stay at a hospital for Christmas. St. Jude helps kids of all ages with their school work so when the kids go back to school they will be ready. St. Jude lets kids have fun while at the hospital. They just had a carnival because they got $18 million and because they have incredible help. People don’t have to pay. They don’t have to pay because it is a lot of money to travel to Memphis, Tennessee. We should donate the penny wars money to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

They help kids of all ages. First, they pay for treatment, traveling, and daily food for all the kids. Next, they have school so that if the k ids can go back to school they are ready for school. St. Jude helped cancer go from 20 % surviving rate to 80 % surviving rate. St. Jude has helped kids from all 50 states so they really help kids of all ages.

St. Jude lets kids have fun while they’re at the hospital. Kids get to go on trail rides with horses to get fresh air. Also, the kids get to have Christmas at the hospital. St. Jude gives them presents so it’s like a real Christmas. They throw birthday parties because the kids can’t go home. St. Jude invited the k ids’ parents and the staff to come to the party. St. Jude likes to give kids fun things to do and thinks about their money.

People don’t have to pay for treatment and everything else. They have a cafeteria so the kids can get food and don’t have to pay. If treatment is very expensive. St. Jude will

get that treatment to help the kids. When they have fun events they are al free. St. Jude really cares about the parents and the kids.

We should donate the penny wars money to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. St. Jude helps kids of all ages. St. Jude lets kids have fun at the hospital. People don’t have to pay for anything. These are all the great reasons we should donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.”

BY GIBSON MINARD (Unedited)

“St. Jude’s goal is for no kids to die from cancer. They help kids with cancer and other diseases. St. Jude helps about 8,600 kids a year. Amazingly, St. Jude is helping kids in all 50 states and other countries. The fifth graders should donate the Penny War funds to St. Jude.

St. Jude helps kids with cancer and other diseases. In 1962 childhood cancer survival rate was 20%. Now it’s gone up to 80%. St Jude said they will help a kid no matter how bad their cancer or disease is. In 2006, St. Jude reported a 94% survival rate for patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

They will not let any kid die from cancer or disease. St. Jude help about 8,600 kids a year. Certainly, their goal is for no kids to die young form cancer or disease. Of course, they try their hardest to make all those kids comfortable and loved. No doubt that families never receive a bill from St. Jude. Obviously, they try to make about all those 8,600 kids safe, happy and cure them.

Amazingly, St. Jude is helping kids in all 50 states and other countries. They are focused on reducing the cancer gap world-wide. St. Jude is sharing their knowledge with other medical places and people. More than 90% of children with cancer live in low and middle-income countries. St. Jude will help kids anywhere in the world.

The fifth graders should donate the Penny War funds to St. Jude. St. Jude is helping kids in all 50 states and other countries. They help about 8,600 kids a year. St. Jude helps kids with cancer and other diseases. If we donate enough money St. Jude could have 100% survival rate for kids.”