Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Bombers End Viking Season

A tough third quarter which saw the Williamsfield Bombers hold Wes Sandberg and the rest of the Cambridge Vikings scoreless was the tipping point for the Cambridge Vikings eighth grade basketball team’s loss in the opening round of regional play Saturday, January 29th.

Williamsfield led the entire game taking an early 12 to 8 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Vikings were unable to close the gap going into the half down five despite Gavin Franks dropping in all eight of his points in the first half.

The Bombers outscored the Vikings nine to nothing in the third

quarter to take a fourteen point lead into the fourth. Sandberg and the rest of the Vikings threw everything they had at Williamsfield in the fourth but came up on the short end, losing by seven 27 to 30. Sandberg, to his credit, finished with twenty points to lead all scorers. Byron Catour added two points in the Cambridge loss.

Maher Leads Spartans in Comeback

Hannah Maher dropped in eight of her game high nineteen points in the fourth quarter to spark a come from behind win over the Mercer County Golden Eagles Monday, January 31st in Aledo. Ridgewood trailed by two going into the fourth quarter but outscored the Golden Eagles fifteen to four to get the win.

It was a seesaw affair as Ridgewood took the early lead in the first quarter going up 12 to 7. MerCo closed the Ridgewood lead to just one at the half. The Golden Eagles rallied out of the locker room to pass the Spartans in the third quarter to take a 37 to 35 lead. Four Spartans landed in the scoring column in the fourth quarter but the night belonged to Maher dropping in four shots from the field to lead her team to the win.

In addition to Maher’s nineteen, Mya Brown had the hot hand from beyond the arc drilling two three pointers on her way to a fifteen point night. Paige Leander added seven points while Carmen Stahl had six points in the Ridgewood win.

The drama was just as thick in the fresh/soph game as both teams found themselves tied at the half at fifteen points apiece. The two teams battled back and forth with Mercer County pulling away late getting the 43 to 38 win. Heidi Leander led the Spartans with eleven points, nine coming in the hard fought fourth, Brynlee Witt and Kerrigan Lewis each had eight points, and Ciara Clark had seven points.

Braves Top Spartans

A tough fourth quarter doomed the Ridgewood Spartans Thursday, February 3rd in LTC action. The Spartans trailed the Braves 17-14 after the first quarter but a three pointer from Ciara Clark combined with two baskets from the field and a free throw by Hallica Warren Anderson put Ridgewood ahead 26-25 at the half.

The Spartans extended their lead to four points after the third quarter but the Braves caught fire in the fourth quarter outscoring Ridgewood twenty six to six winning by sixteen 59 to 43. Paige Leander led Ridgewood with thirteen points, Warren Anderson had eleven and Ciara Clark and Hannah Maher each had eight for the Spartans.

Annawan held a five point lead at the half of the fresh/soph game and never looked back, winning by twelve 35 to 23. Heidi Leander led the Spartans with nine points, Becca Lindsey had eight points, and Brynlee Wirt had six points.

Blue Bullets Escape With Win

After building a twelve point lead in the third quarter on Saturday, February 5th, the visiting Knoxville Blue Bullets managed to survive a fourth quarter rally by the Ridgewood Spartans to leave Woodhull with a three point 41 to 38 win in LTC action.

Knoxville took advantage of early foul trouble by the Spartans to go up 11 to 5 in the first quarter. The Spartans cut the Blue Bullet lead to just one point at the half trailing 15 to 14. Hallica Warren Anderson led the charge for the Spartans putting in nine of her eleven points in the first half.

The game looked to be pulling away from Ridgewood in the third quarter as Knoxville opened up a twelve point 35 to 23 lead after the third quarter. However, Hannah Maher heated up, scoring all of her team high fourteen points in the second half. The Spartans outscored the Blue Bullets 15 to 6 in the final eight minutes but came up just short losing by three.

Paige Leander battled foul trouble to score eight points while Brook Jones and Ciara Clark each had two points apiece.

The fresh/soph game was all Knoxville as the visitors led at the half 39 to 10 and won by the final score 52 to 13. Heidi Leander led the team with four points while Ciara Clark, Kerrigan Lewis, and Brynlee Wirt all added three points apiece for the Spartans.