Atkinson Village board reviews infrastructure projects, costs

Claudia Loucks

Village board members have some decisions to make regarding projects.

At the Atkinson Village Board meeting on Feb. 7, the board learned the remaining costs of the boulevard project.

Matt Wagner of Wagner Consulting & Agriculture, Lena, was at the meeting to present the cost estimate of $609,750 for repaving the residential road strip of the State St. boulevard, from U.S. Route 6 to Center St. The estimate includes curb and gutter replacement. If the board decides to take out the curb and gutter replacement work, the work is estimated to cost $283,000 less.

Board members put their decision on hold at the Feb. 7 meeting and expect to make a decision at the next meeting on Feb. 21. The plan is to review the need for replacing the water main pipes located on that strip of roadway.

In other business, the board discussed including the replacement of water hydrants and valves in the water main project on the business strip of roadway on State St. and a section of water main on U.S. Route 6. Total cost of the project is estimated at $1.6 million, which would have to be borrowed from the EPA on a 25-year loan at .83 % interest.

There is a possibility the village will receive a $400,000 forgivable loan from the EPA for the project, but will not know if they qualify until July.

Although no action was taken, the board discussed purchasing two new mowers for the Public Works Department.