News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Geneseo Kiwanis donate to Gilda's Club

The Geneseo Kiwanis Club awarded a $500 Grant to Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities.

The mission of Gilda’s Club Quad Cities is to ensure that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community.

Free of charge, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities provides support, education and hope to all people affected by cancer. As a Cancer Support Community affiliate, they are part of the largest employer of psychosocial oncology mental health professionals in the United States. Their global network brings the highest quality cancer support to the millions of people touched by cancer.

Geneseo Library presents program on Parkinsons and Dementia

The Geneseo Library will host Sarah Alexander, who will speak about Parkinson's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. The program, previously scheduled for Feb 9, will be at 2 PM Saturday February 12.

Applications to be taken for Sheriff's Scholarship

Applications will be taken for the Illinois Sheriff's Association Scholarship. Henry County Sheriff, Kerry Loncka will award one $500 scholarship. The scholarship will go to students wishing to pursue higher education, and will be applied to tuition, books and fees only. Applications and rules are available at: https://www.ilsheriff.org/youth-2/

Henry County Right to Life Scholarship applications available

Henry County Right to Life is announcing its 2022 scholarship contest for area high school and college students. Applications are now available to qualified students to submit an essay on the theme - How do you define the sanctity of life?

The student with the winning essay will be awarded a $1000 scholarship which will be forwarded to their intended college in the student’s name. Students may print a copy of the application and complete rules and regulations by going to the Henry County Right to Life’s website at http://henrycountyr2l.wixsite.com/life.

Scholarship applications must be received or postmarked no later than April 7, 2022. For further information, contact Henry County Right to Life President, Peggy Emmert, at 309-231-2657. Entries should be mailed to HENRY COUNTY RIGHT TO LIFE, P.O. BOX 121, GENESEO, IL 61254.

Henry County 708 accepting funding applications

The Henry County 708 Mental Health Board is pleased to announce the opportunity for qualified agencies to submit applications for the 2023 fiscal year.

Organizations seeking funding must provide services to residents of Henry County in the categories of mental health, substance abuse and/or developmental disabilities. Under the provisions of the Community Mental Health Act, the 708 Board annually apportions tax monies from a budget approved by the Henry County Board.

Deadline for the current round of applications is March 31, 2022. Applications forms are available from:

Gail Ripka

1322 Kent Street

Kewanee, IL 61443

309-312-1716 gripka@comcast.net

Requests for the application may be made by mail, telephone, or email.