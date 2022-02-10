Buyers and sellers in Henry County - who are they?
Witnee Don to Terrance and Janice Mathias, 510 E. High St., Cleveland, $210,000
David Harker and Anthony Harker, co-executors of the Estate of Richard Harker to RJS Family LLC, farmland, Kewanee, $869,000
George Isaacs to Paul Manthe, 8680 E. 2700 St., Kewanee, $160,000
Ashley Crider to Austin Armstong, 316 E. Orange St., Geneseo, $93,000
Mary Ann Engebrecht to Gary and Kimberly Fraikes, 720 Cypress Dr., Colona, $205,000
Frank Sedlacek to Troy and Hailey Mariman, 803 Meadowlawn Dr., Geneseo, $150,000
Fannie May to Cordell Frank, 106 South School St, Atkinson, $55,000
Delabele Jacobson to Kathryn Mulcahy and Michael Mulcahy, 611 Midland Dr., $126,000
HTFF Reit Inc. to Kevin Bos and Karen Bos, rural route, Kewanee, $317,000
Steven and Jeanne Doubet to Joseph and Kara Doubet, 16827 Co Hwy 5, Atkinson, $285,000
Gemax LLC to Mario Comandotore, 139 W. McClure St., Kewanee, $36,500
Glen Anderson and Genevieve Anderson to Wayne and Shelley Anderson, 17646 Liken Rd., Geneseo, $179,000
Danny Rettig to Katherine Hiebert and Sarah Hiebert, 710 Neptune St., Geneseo, $174,000
Meredith Johnson, trustee under W. Joyce Bloomberg, to Donald Kapinus, 541 E. 490th St., Alpha, $125,000
Donald Johnson, Jeffrey Johnson to Reiling Family Properties LLC, 443 E. South St., Geneseo, $65,000
Gary and Kimberly Fraikes to Elizabeth Neves and Laion Moreira, 726 Stone Church Lane, Geneseo, $377,000
Blaine and Yien Ping Carlson to James and Lanette Carlson, Lot Number One and the North six and two tenths feet of Lot Number Two in Block Two of the Town of Osco, situated in the County of Henry in the State of Illinois, $50,000
Eric and Deidre Matter to John and Daisy Poppy, 453 W. 3rd Ave., Woodhull, $122,500