Buyers and sellers in Henry County - who are they?

compiled by Susan DeVilder

Witnee Don to Terrance and Janice Mathias, 510 E. High St., Cleveland, $210,000

David Harker and Anthony Harker, co-executors of the Estate of Richard Harker to RJS Family LLC, farmland, Kewanee, $869,000

George Isaacs to Paul Manthe, 8680 E. 2700 St., Kewanee, $160,000

Ashley Crider to Austin Armstong, 316 E. Orange St., Geneseo, $93,000

Mary Ann Engebrecht to Gary and Kimberly Fraikes, 720 Cypress Dr., Colona, $205,000

Frank Sedlacek to Troy and Hailey Mariman, 803 Meadowlawn Dr., Geneseo, $150,000

Fannie May to Cordell Frank, 106 South School St, Atkinson, $55,000

Delabele Jacobson to Kathryn Mulcahy and Michael Mulcahy, 611 Midland Dr., $126,000

HTFF Reit Inc. to Kevin Bos and Karen Bos, rural route, Kewanee, $317,000

Steven and Jeanne Doubet to Joseph and Kara Doubet, 16827 Co Hwy 5, Atkinson, $285,000

Gemax LLC to Mario Comandotore, 139 W. McClure St., Kewanee, $36,500

Glen Anderson and Genevieve Anderson to Wayne and Shelley Anderson, 17646 Liken Rd., Geneseo, $179,000

Danny Rettig to Katherine Hiebert and Sarah Hiebert, 710 Neptune St., Geneseo, $174,000

Meredith Johnson, trustee under W. Joyce Bloomberg, to Donald Kapinus, 541 E. 490th St., Alpha, $125,000

Donald Johnson, Jeffrey Johnson to Reiling Family Properties LLC, 443 E. South St., Geneseo, $65,000

Gary and Kimberly Fraikes to Elizabeth Neves and Laion Moreira, 726 Stone Church Lane, Geneseo, $377,000

Blaine and Yien Ping Carlson to James and Lanette Carlson, Lot Number One and the North six and two tenths feet of Lot Number Two in Block Two of the Town of Osco, situated in the County of Henry in the State of Illinois, $50,000

Eric and Deidre Matter to John and Daisy Poppy, 453 W. 3rd Ave., Woodhull, $122,500