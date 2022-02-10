Galva Chamber recognizes members at Annual Dinner

Carol Townsend

Adam Jaquet welcomed the large crowd for the 2022 annual Galva Chamber annual meeting.

Dr. Colleen Lewis was thanked for serving as Galva Harvest Queen Pageant director since 2009.

Dr. Lewis thanked the Chamber for sponsoring the pageant annually. She introduced the new director, Deb Meyer.

Several queens and runner ups were present and introduced themselves.

Jaquet said that there were three new businesses in Galva in 2021 They are: Old Bank Coffee and Tea, Andrew Gray Photo, and Rambling Rose.

He introduced three city officials that were present: Mayor Rich Volkert, City Admministrator David Dyer and third ward alderman Dougie Anderson.

Rip Everett and Will Thompson were recognized as past Citizen’s of the Year that were in attendance.

Last year there was no annual meeting due to COVID and the Friends of the Chamber were also recognized as Teri Volkert, Tina Hutchison, Peggy Jennings, Nancy Anderson and Diane Gibson for making and donating masks. The ladies also sold some of their masks and donated their profits to Galva’s Freedom Fest of $2,611.

Dan Rux who was not in attendance was recognized as last years Galva Citizen of the Year.

Last years awards were given at one of the Sunday nights Levett AMP concerts held in Galva’s Wiley Park.