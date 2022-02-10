Geneseo Council agrees to sale of parcel to Cole Cabin Trust

Geneso City council tied up a long forgotten loose end at the meeting February 8. In 2016, the City agreed to sell 1.89 acres along the Hennepin Canal adjoining the Cole Cabin Trust property, but never finalized the action.

The agreement for the sale of the property for $7200 was finalized at the meeting. Chris Thompson, a representative of the Trust spoke briefly about the use of the Cole Cabin Trust. Youth groups of all kinds are invited to use the site for gatherings. This extends to church youth groups, 4-H clubs, and Boy and Girl Scout troops. The addition of the parcel underscores the conservation commitment of the Trust. The parcel is in the flood plain, so it is limited as to usage.

Chamber Director, Zack Sullivan, gave an update on the events coming up, which includes the Art Walk, April 30, and will include closing of streets for activities and music. The Geneseo Music Festival will also occur on its usual Fathers Day Weekend, and include the projection of a mural site, to be completed by Wall Dogs during the Festival. The expected theme will be Geneseo - Past, Present and Future.

The Pocket Park project that was spoken about at the previous meeting, is strongly endorsed by the Chamber, according to Sullivan,. The park is planned for the former Burke Cleaners location. A number of ideas have been presented to the City regarding possible art projects for display once the park is complete.

Outgoing City Administrator, Joann Hollenkamp was on hand to bid a final farewell to the Council and City Department Heads she worked alongside the last two and one half years. She thanked all the Council for doing what is "a an otherwise thankless job", and commended them for their desire to only "serve the City". In summing it all up, Hollenkamp said, "This is the best job I ever had, and the leaving is hard."