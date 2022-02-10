Lincoln's Connection in Geneseo

Geneseo has a few connections to the 16th President, Abraham Lincoln. In the photo of the Geneseo Historical Museum room dedicated to Lincoln, two chairs and a desk are the centerpiece. They once belonged in the office of George Washington Shaw, and his brother, Joseph Shaw, of Tremont, IL, local lawyers, who included Abraham Lincoln in their circle of friends and associates.

Lincoln at this point, was an attorney doing circuit work which had him crisscrossing a judicial circuit which went from Champaign to Springfield. Tremont is located in Tazewell County, just southeast of Peoria, in the heart of the circuit. It was very likely that Lincoln sat in those chairs, and put his feet up on that desk during visits with the Shaw brothers, often trading stories. The desk and chairs were a gift to the Museum from Amey Stamm Bush, granddaughter of George Washington Shaw.

Atop the desk, slightly to the left of center, are two paperbound booklets, the "Personal Reminiscences of Abraham Lincoln", written by George W. Shaw, a collection of personal accounts by one of Lincoln's peers. The Museum has two of 65 known published copies, as well as the original manuscript, also donated by Ms. Bush.

On the wall is a framed election tally from the Geneseo area, in Hannna Township. It records the number of votes cast for Lincoln in the 1860 election. The votes, as today, are cast for an elector who is part of the electoral college, that ultimately elects the President.

Another relic of President Lincoln is a scrap of cloth, torn from the catafalque, or raised platform, that held the casket, while he lay in state. It is framed, with an explanation of the source of the artifact, and sits atop the desk, slightly to the right of center.

Lincoln Douglas debate in neighboring Galesburg inspires filmmaker

An assortment of memorabilia of the period is also part of the Lincoln collection. Numerous portraits and busts of the President have been gifted to the Museum by patrons.

The most unique bust of the President comes in the form of the 15 foot tall, 6000 pound statue in the Museum's front yard, at the corner of State and Second Streets. The bronze bust and marble base was cast in 1928, and stood at the Union Stockyards in Chicago. It was later moved to the Atkinson branch of the livestock yards, and stood in the parking lot for more than 25 years. It was put on the market when the business was sold.

It was donated to the Museum by the family of Dr. Gifford Zimmerman, whose swift actions beat out both Governor Jim Edgar and Mayor Daley of Chicago, who expressed interest in the statue after the purchase deal had been struck. Gov. Edgar wanted it for a Lincoln historical site, and Mayor Daley intended it for Chicago's Lincoln Park, Historical Association officials said.