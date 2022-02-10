Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

February 15, 2007

Former Cambridge High School athletes were inducted into the Cambridge Hall of Fame Saturday, Feb. 10. They are Craig Anderson, Larry Stahl, Don Hulin, Bob Baylor and Brian Matson.

A bald eagle was sighted by Larry Weinrich of Cambridge on Friday morning, Feb. 9, about a mile off Route 81 on Route 82 in the timber on the left side of the road. The eagle seemed perfectly content in the timber as later in the day the Chronicle had another resident call to confirm the sighting.

Alex Owens and Davyen Vanyfts’s second grade class, work together on an igloo constructed out of marshmallows and frosting. The class was divided into groups and each group had to construct an igloo making sure their was an opening so classmates could see inside.

Twenty-seven students at Cambridge Elementary School were honored on the 100th day of school for having perfect attendance. They are kindergarteners Nicholas Gainey, Cole Piggott, Maddy Stevens, Olivia Wakeland and Sierra Brown, second grader Jacob Stone; third graders Meridith Logston and Jordan VanMelkebeke, fourth graders Adam Brooks, Katie Miller and Paige Wexell, fifth graders Hunter Kiefer and Savannah Wilbur and sixth graders Patty Brown, Andrea Happel, Brandon Nelson, Dakota Wakeland, Kayla Wilkinson, Cassie Bourque, Samantha DeLeiis, Katy Keeney and Ryan Rusk.

25 Years Ago

February 13, 1997

Tom and Julie Fransene of Cambridge recently received the Outstanding Pork Producer Award from the Henry County Pork Producers Association.

Students in Donna Holevoet’s first grade class at Cambridge Elementary School celebrated the 100th day of school with a specially-made trail mix consisting of 100 different items donated by the students. They include Brad Beam, Brittany Koster and Dennis Mcie.

Cambridge Social Club will host a Valentine dance for the Cambridge children in sixth, seventh and eighth grades on Saturday, February 15 from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and cost $3 per person which covers entrance to the dance, one hot dog or slice of pizza and a can of pop. Music and games will be provided and the dance will be adult supervised, though all parents are invited to attend the dance.

Candidates and attendants for the Cambridge High School FFA/FHA Winter Formal have been announced. The dance will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, February 15 at the high school with coronation at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $4 for single admission and $6 for couples. They include freshman attendant Dana Robinson, senior queen candidates Erin More, Melissa Grant and Elizabeth Blade, junior attendant Kim Denison and sophomore attendant Molly Shafer, freshman attendant Travis Fransene, senior king candidates Josh VanWynsberghe, Bucky Medley and Adam Cater junior attendant Bo Peterson and sophomore attendant Michael Beam.

25 Years Ago

February 17, 1972

During a meeting of the Cambridge Chapter of the Daughters of The American Revolution good citizenship citations and history awards were presented to four eighth grade students. Receiving awards are Joan Blair, good citizenship, Debbie Schieferdecker, history award; Jim Lange, good citizenship; and Gary Meyer, history. Mrs. Henry Johnston, history chairman presented the awards.

Brad Meyer and Eric Gerks received bob cat pins during the meeting of Den 4 of the Cambridge Cub Scout Pack 135 Monday afternoon in the Harry Rust home. Kelly Rust was named the new denner and Scott Palmer, assistant denner. And Harry Rust is the leader.

Marlene McLane, rural route 1, Cambridge, is student teaching the socially maladjusted class in the Allen B. Shepherd Grade School in Bourbonnais, IL.

The Valley View Club will hold their Valentine Ball for members and guests Saturday, Night Feb 19, in the clubhouse. Dancing will be from 9 to 1 with music by the Green River Boys and a girl.

100 Years Ago

February 16, 1922

Fred Bergren spent yesterday in Rock Island and Davenport on business.

County Treasurer Chas. A. Kellogg, spent last Saturday in Galva and Kewanee on business.

Miss Katherine Kellogg spent the week-end at the Dr. Fitzgerald home in Geneseo.

Frank Werbach spent Sunday in the tri-cities.