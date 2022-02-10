Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

February 15, 2007

Ethan Olson and Brianna Melton won first and second respectively, in the annual Galva School District spelling bee held Thursday at Galva High School. Ethan a seventh grader and Brianna an eighth grader will now both compete in the Henry County Spelling Bee on Thursday at Black Hawk College.

Talented young pianist Carlisle Evans Peck, a Geneseo High School freshman, wowed the crowd at Saturday night’s coffeehouse hosted by the Galva Arts Council. Evan Peck, grandson of Millie Peck of Galva, was the featured artist at the Valentine’s themed event. Winner of the 2006 Freedom Fest talent show, he showed again why he has a promising music future.

Elaine Warner of Galva stops at a Food Check-Out Week table being hosted Thursday at Galva Food Pride by Donna Dobbels of the Henry County Farm Bureau Women. Food Check-Out Week (Feb. 4-10) is held annually to highlight Food Check-Out Day, which tracks the amount of income needed by Americans to buy food on an annual basis.

Flocks of pink flamingos are being seen at various residences in Galva this month-including the Terry and Angie Peterson home-under a fund raiser being hosted by the Galva Freedom Fest committee. The public can pay to have flamingos placed on a person’s lawn for four days with proceeds going to Galva’s Fourth of July celebration. Cost is $15.00.

February 12, 1997

The Galva High School Dance and rill team performed an original skit, complete with Dorothy, scarecrow, cowardly lion and tin man, at halftime of last week’s boys basketball game.

Longtime Illinois Valley Electric Cooperative (IVEC) employee Stanley Ballard, was presented a plaque by Timothy L. “Kris” Christensen, manager of IVEC. The award was presented to Ballard at a reception in his honor on Thursday, Jan. 30 in Galva. Ballard a 50 year IVEC employee had been Galva’s area serviceman for the Princeton based co op since 1956. About 110 people turned out to honor him at the event.

Roger “Pete” Holmes, Oneida, president of the Knox County Farm Bureau, has been selected as a member of the Illinois Farm Bureau’s Grassroots Issue Team (GRIT), focusing on technology and risk management.

James Jeanblanc and Peter Bergstrom, both international businessmen, have recently started a business in Galva called ScanCode 3D. The two men are working out of their homes and hope that the new bar coding technology will catch on across the United States.

50 Years Ago

February 17, 1972

John Girven, owner of Fahnstrom’s Men’s and Boy’s Wear, has announced that he purchased The Shu Box from Mr. and Mrs. William Dowell, and was given possession of the business Monday morning.

The First United Methodist Church of Galva donated a piano to the Galva Manor. The piano was delivered to the home Monday evening and the old piano, which was in bad condition, removed.

Miss Phyllis G. Schmidt, daughter of r. and Mrs. P M. Schmidt was among the 1,104 students at Murray State University to be named to the Dean’s list.

Kenneth Christensen retired Tuesday from First National Bank in Galva where he had been employed as an assistant cashier over three years.

100 Years Ago

February 16, 1922

It was learned today that O.T. Hogran, a representative of the Northern Jobbin Company, Chicago spent Wednesday in this city looking for site in which to open a grocery store. The company has several locations under consideration. No definite plans for the new project have been announced.

Organization of the Boy Scouts in this city will be completed at a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce next Monday evening in the First National Bank building. The new organization will be perfected by John E. Kemp, Scout commissioner of Kewanee and Thomas L. Finnegan ,Kewanee Scout Executive. An invitation to attend the meeting was extended to all people interested in the Scout movement today by President E. O. Brown.

Miss Jennie Hathaway went to Peoria last Saturday on business.

Gunnard Swanson and Mack Kermeen were in Galesburg last Thursday on business.