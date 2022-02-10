Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

Feb. 16, 2007

Geneseo stands to lose two people key to its success and smooth operation within the very near future. Chamber of Commerce executive director Dawn Tubbs and City Administrator Tim Long, whose impending departures were both announced during the meeting of the City Council.

Rumors of a Wal-Mart Supercenter being built in Geneseo have existed for a number of years. The rumors are moving closer to becoming reality now, though, according to Steve Glick, manager of Wal-Mart in Geneseo. "It could be built as soon as, in two years, or as far away as never.”

25 Years Ago

Feb. 14, 1997

For every marriage, there’s a story of proposal. Police Chief Lou Bervid proposed to his childhood sweetheart 36 years ago. After she agree, he asked her parents for their approval. When we started dating she was 14 and I was 16.

Dr. Tom Daniels said when he first started dating his wife Becky, he and his family were going to the Wisconsin Dells every year. She came with them that summer and they had a real good vacation.

50 Years Ago

Feb. 10, 1972

Over four inches of snow fell in the area late Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning and it was still snowing when the paper went to press.

Since the state of Illinois has decided to observe Lincoln’s birthday on his birth day, Saturday, February 12, instead of making it a Monday holiday, there will be NO day off of school for the Lincoln Day holiday. But take heart, kids, his birthday will be on a Monday in 1973.

100 Years Ago

Feb. 10, 1922

Miss Powell’s room does not look quite as vacant during the second period for the Public Speaking class, as eight more seats are occupied for the last half-year. The prospects for the debating teams are very encouraging as there are eighteen members in this class.

Mr. and Mrs. Fred Fricke and family now reside at 418 East South street, having recently moved from east Cemetery street.