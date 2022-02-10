Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

February 15, 2007

Orion’s Mitch Musgrove and a Canton wrestler square off on Tuesday, Jan. 9, after winning regional and sectional championships, Musgrove will have a buy in the first round of the 130 lb. bracket at the state tournament at Assembly Hall on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.

Six Olympic Conference wrestlers will be at the Class A state tournament this weekend in Champaign. Orion is sending senior Mitch Musgrove (130 lbs.), junior R. J. Emerick (140), junior Gary Schwager (152) and senior Adam Bohland (285).

Lee Radford of Orion has been named to the dean’s list at Monmouth College, Monmouth, for the 2006 fall semester. He is a senior biochemistry/chemistry major.

Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the dean’s list for the fall semester 2006. Christina Stiles and Gretchen Owens, both of Orion.

25 Years Ago

February 20, 1997

Orion Middle School’s seventh and eighth grade Scholastic Bowl teams both held slim leads over Sherrard on Monday, February 17 but then lost. The Tiger’s seventh grade team won 350-248 and the eighth grade team won 296-240.

Christina Lundt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kent Lundt of Orion has been named to the dean’s list at Bradley University, Peoria for the fall semester of 1996.

Jeff Padgett is both the boys track coach and a driver’s education teacher at Orion High School. Wearing both hats, he is asking Orion drivers to watch out for girls and boys running along village streets now that track season has started.

Michelle Christenson and Chris Kelley have been named co-employees of the Year at Orion Pizza Hut. Ms. Christensen, who observed the second anniversary of her employment is a service leader. Mr. Kelly an Orion High School senior has earned Employee if the month dour times in his one and one-half years at Pizza Hut.

50 Years Ago

February 17, 1972

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced that Chris Lawson, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Lawson at Coal Valley, has advanced to Finalist status in the 1972 Merit Program. Chris, who is 14,750-other finalist named throughout the country, attends Orion High School.

There were 48, full time students at Black Hawk College’s Quad Cities Campus this past fall who earned straight As are Betty Vinstrand, Claudine Baze, Dellmore Brodd, Barbara Arnold, Donna Beede, Mary Breitmeyer, Benjamin Foor, Pamela Hicks, Marcia Hill, Richard Lindell, Dennis Pettifer, Robyn Plunkett, Darryl Stroup and Forrest Stroup.

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Belton of Orion have move to the Richard Pettifer residence on second street which was vacated by the David Willard family who moved to their new residence in the country north of Orion.

Dinner guests in the home of Mrs. Hazel McChance were Mr. and Mrs. Clark Sheesley of Cambridge and Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Erdmann and son Jimmy of Orion.

100 Years Ago

NO PAPER WAS PUBLISHED