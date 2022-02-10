McClintic named Galva Citizen of the Year

Carol Townsend

Galva Chamber of Commerce President Stacy Hanks, left presented Dave McClintic, right the Citizen of the Year award Saturday night at the annual Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting and dinner buffet held at Mary’s Family Dining.

McClintic was nominated by his daughter Tarol Suddeth.

Dave and his wife Nancy came to Galva in 1973 with their four children from Jonesville, Michigan. He had traveled with a group from Bob Evans to this area looking for a town to build a new Bob Evans Plant. He had met with several Galva men who were very interested in having the plant built here. Dave was the manager of the plant as soon as it was built.

He became very active in Galva as he is a past member of the Lions Club, member of the Masonic Lodge, helped with Boy Scouts, current member of the Galva Arts Council, Rotary Club, past President of the Galva Senior Citizen board, and currently helps with the Galva Food Pantry.

He was appointed Mayor of Galva after the death of Mayor James Young as he was an alderman at the time.

He is the Supervisor of the Galva Township Board.

Dave and Nancy purchased McKays Bar and Grill after he retired and ran the popular establishment on Market Street for 19 years.

Nancy is a retired teacher in the Galva School District.

The couple spends part of the Winter each year in Florida.

Dave spends his summers mowing at the Galva Cemetery and also helps at Christmas time, decorate the downtown for Christmas.

Dave thanked everyone for his Citizen of the Year award and concluded his dad said that everyone needs to give back whenever they get a chance.

The McClintic family was well represented Saturday night. Dave and Nancy have four grown children, Tami, Traci, Todd and Tarol, 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.