Geneseo School Board votes masks optional

The Geneseo School Board met Thursday at the Geneseo Free Evangelical Church, instead of the District Office in order to accommodate an estimated 180 concerned parents. The crowd was on hand to voice opinions to the Board regarding the Temporary Restraining Order issued by a Sangamon County judge against mask mandates.

A dozen attendees were given the opportunity to speak for three minutes apiece, in order to convey their concerns. The overwhelming number of pleas were for optional masking, including Reagan McCague, a Geneseo elementary student, who asked the Board to consider the fact that even though school has been in person all year, she has missed more than 30 days herself, due to "being pulled out for sniffles" and waiting for negative tests. She stated "The grownups are afraid - I'm not."

All of the Board members were given an opportunity to voice their own feelings regarding rolling back the mandates before the eight Board members voted 7-0 with Kyle Gansson abstaining. Effective immediately, masks will be optional at Geneseo schools, although the District reserves the right to revisit the issue, should the metrics warrant.

In other business, the District agreed to go out for bids on the Vocational Building to be located across the street from the High School. The bids will be due back on March 10, and hopes to be voted on at the March School Board meeting.

Special recognition was given to Pink's Bus Service, who celebrates 75 years in business, and their relationship with the District.

The District is working with the Dennis and Jane Reese Foundation regarding a possible arrangement with the Geneseo Schools for vocational equipment, and potential use of a building for indoor athletics once the Springfield Armory moves to their new facility on Weber Road.

Tom Ryerson has been hired to fill the position of Geneseo High School principal. He has three children in the Geneseo district, and has served as an administrator in the past.