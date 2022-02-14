Annawan School Board votes to remove mask mandate

Claudia Loucks

It took less than one hour for the Annawan School Board to decide to temporarily suspend enforcing the mask mandate.

At a special meeting Thursday, Feb. 10, board members voted to remove the mask mandate for individuals while indoors at school and other Covid-19 mitigation measures including the exclusion for asymptomatic close contact for all District students, and the vaccination/weekly Covid-19 testing requirements for school personnel.

There were seven visitors who addressed the board and spoke at the meeting. Six of those people voiced their opinion of being in favor of doing away with the masks for their children, while one person said he felt it was not the right time to do away with the mask mandate.