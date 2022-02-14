Former teacher pleads guilty to one count of disseminating child porn

Susan DeVilder

An Orion man will be sentenced in April after pleading guilty to one count of dissemination of child pornography in Henry County Circuit Court Tuesday.

In a negotiated plea deal with the State, Brian Duwe, 55, pleaded guilty to Charge One of the nine counts against him. The plea deal included dropping seven additional counts of dissemination of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Henry County State’s Attorney Catherine Runty laid out the facts of the State’s case against the defendant citing an investigation by the Illinois State Police Criminal Investigation Unit that followed a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The investigation turned up 33 files uploaded in November of 2020 that were determined to be images of child pornography. The files were tied to an email and IP address that were traced to an Orion residence belonging to Duwe.

On February 2, 2021, Duwe’s residence was searched by law enforcement agencies and the defendant made omissions about the videos, Runty said. Duwe was arrested the following day and charged with eight counts of disseminating child porn and one count of possession.

Judge James Cosby found “a factual basis for the charge” and found Duwe guilty of disseminating a video of a child under the age of 18 “engaging in sexual penetration with another person.” The charge is a Class X felony and carries a potential prison sentence of 6 to 30 years and 18 months of mandatory supervised release. Possible fines range from $1,000 to $100,000.

As part of the plea, Duwe waived his right to both a trial by jury or judge. Judge Cosby will determine Duwe’s sentence on April 13 following a pre-sentence investigation.

At the time of his arrest, Duwe was a science teacher at Geneseo Middle School.