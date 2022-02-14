Henry County's COVID cases fall 44.3%; Illinois cases plummet 50.4%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 29,939 new cases. That's down 50.4% from the previous week's tally of 60,389 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Illinois ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 41.5% from the week before, with 1,217,001 cases reported. With 3.81% of the country's population, Illinois had 2.46% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, no states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Henry County reported 166 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 298 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 12,295 cases and 114 deaths.

Across Illinois, cases fell in 102 counties, with the best declines in Cook County, with 7,850 cases from 14,596 a week earlier; in McHenry County, with 910 cases from 3,106; and in Kane County, with 1,233 cases from 3,307.

Illinois ranked 21st among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 75.6% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 75.9%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Illinois reported administering another 155,342 vaccine doses, including 7,374 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 140,952 vaccine doses, including 38,839 first doses. In all, Illinois reported it has administered 21,517,966 total doses.

Within Illinois, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Johnson County with 1,208 cases per 100,000 per week; Gallatin County with 808; and Williamson County with 634. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cook County, with 7,850 cases; DuPage County, with 2,057 cases; and Lake County, with 1,829.

In Illinois, 499 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 608 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,987,502 people in Illinois have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 34,228 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 77,739,880 people have tested positive and 919,696 people have died.

Illinois's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Feb. 13.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 4,057

The week before that: 4,382

Four weeks ago: 7,979

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 110,378

The week before that: 131,189

Four weeks ago: 197,960

Hospitals in zero states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in three states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in zero states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.