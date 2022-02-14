Men's Lenten Breakfasts returning in 2022

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Ministerial Association has announced that the Geneseo Men’s Lenten Breakfasts are returning in 2022. Rather than a series of six breakfasts, there will be two gatherings, the first on Saturday, April 2, at Geneseo Evangelical Free Church, and the second on Saturday, April 9, at First United Methodist in Geneseo.

The breakfasts, sponsored each year by the Geneseo Ministerial Association, are usually held on the six Saturdays prior to Easter weekend, but were not held in 2021 due to guidelines in place as a result of Covid-19.