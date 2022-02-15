Galva School District waits for further ruling before lifting mask mandate

Carol Townsend

Superintendent Joe Becker gave an update on COVID at Monday nights Galva school board meeting.

He said, “We are all tired of it but our students are the most important. We all want the same, what is best for the kids.”

He commented that when omicron hit Galva that is when the school saw the most absences.

This is when more students and staff were positive to the virus. He said that we are going to have to live with this. “Our goal is not to disrupt.”

He said the Galva district did not shut down this year. "Our students are amazing. They need the credit and we have model citizens here.”

20 % of the Elementary students and staff and 23 percent of the 7-12 graders and staff got the virus this school year. There was no school outbreaks, just a few at a time. The numbers now are low. “We need to live with this.”

The district is waiting for he ruling on Thursday on the wearing of the mask in the school. Superintendent Becker said that even if masks are lifted in the district, they will have to be worn on all buses as that is a Federal mandate.

Galva required masks all year, practiced social distancing, did the COVID rapid testing and hosted vaccination clinics at the school.

He also said that as soon as the new windows get in, there will be great ventilation. Also with Spring coming, students can get outside more.

Galva Union President Amanda Norway thanked the board for looking at both sides before making a snap decision.”

In other business, the board looked at the 2022-23 school calendar, with first day of school on August 16th, no school on election day and ½ day of school on Veterans Day with a Veterans program. They will take action at their March meeting on this.

The board selected board members John VanDeVelde, Brittany Boston, and Kaleena Conrad will represent the board on the bargaining committee.

Board member Kaleena Conrad reported K-5th graders will be doing Mystery Science and 6th through 8th graders will be having Open Sci Ed.

The board approved the low bid from Kinsale Contracting Group, Inc. of Westmont, IL for $38,250 for the asbestos abatement for the Galva Junior Senior High School window project. Superintendent Joe Becker said it was estimated it would cost the district $74,000 to get the asbestos removed but he was very pleased that the district could save $37,500 on the project. This money is the Esser funds and now the district can spend this money on something else.

City administrator Davis Dyer will be present at the March school board meeting to update the board on the new TIF district the City of Galva is working on.

Board member Eric Bates attended the meeting virtually and Laura Burke was absent.

The board is planning a special meeting, Tuesday, February 22nd at 7 p.m. to discuss the mask wearing after the ruling on Thursday.