Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

February 22, 2007

Wrestling for a gold medal at the state tournament in Champaign on Saturday, February 17 Mitch Musgrove of Orion, forces the shoulder of Ross George of Manteno toward the mat in the second period of the 130 lb. battle George won 4-2 on a takedown in overtime. Musgrove celebrates a pin of Aaron Phemister of West Frankfort at 3:23 in semifinals.

Third graders from Orion won a tournament on Saturday, Feb. 3 and Sunday, Feb. 4 in Davenport. They played Keokuk, Assumption and North Scott, winning two out of three. They include Ashlie McCunn, Mackenzie Smith, Maddie Anderson, Anne Hansen, Kylee Johnson, Taylor McCunn, Macy Hancock, Coach Mitch Lee and coach Carrie McCunn, Ashton Lee, Anna Nordstrom and Tara Scott.

With double-digit efforts in the final two games of the regular season senior Bryce Thomsen topped the 1,000 point mark for his career at Orion. Thomsen notched 13 points in a 68-51 victory at Sherrard on Friday, Feb. 16. The next afternoon, he contributed 14 points in a 52-43 loss at Farmington.

Two Orion area students have been named to the dean’s list at Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Ind. For the fall 2006 semester. They are Casandra Kruse of Coal Valley and Kristin Hingstrum of Orion,

and Kirsten Burke, Tana Durbin, Megan Haley, Kelly Kratt, Thomas Lenger, Ryan Meyers, Dewayne Taets, Blair Warner and Jade Wubben all of Coal Valley.

25 Years Ago

February 27, 1997

FFA Alumni will hold the annual pancake breakfast and slave auction on Saturday morning, March 8 at the Orion High School annex. Pancakes will be served from 6 to 10:30 a.m. The slave auction will be held at 8 a.m.

Orion Cub Scouts will collect food door to door from 9 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday, March 8. The food will be donated to the Orion Area Food Pantry.

Orion Cub Scout Pack 123 will run the annual Pinewood Derby from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 15 at Orion Middle School.

Ringbearer Josh Belton, a kindergartener in Gloria Levin’s afternoon class at C. R. Hanna Elementary School, Orion, finds the audience more interesting than the ceremony uniting Q and U. Because a Q is followed by a U in common English words. Mrs. Levin and Jan Gustafson stage the wedding of Q and U every February for their students. This year’s ceremonies were Tuesday, February 18.

50 Years Ago

February 24, 1972

The Orion Community Unit Board announced last week the hiring of Mr. Donald Frakes of Hudson, IL as uni5t superintendent to fill the vacancy left by Noel Mosher, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Mrs. Maxine Keleher entertained the OTC club in her home Monday night. Prizes were won by Mrs. Guy Johnson, Mrs. Charles Clark and Mrs. Warren Lough. The March meeting will be held in the home of Mrs. Robert Anderson with Mrs. J. Henry Wilson as assisting hostess.

Chris Keleher, who is a student at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, spent the weekend in the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dan Keleher.

Mr. and Mrs. J. Henry Wilson returned from Florida Monday after a 10 day visit in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Curt Swanson at Ft. Myers and they visited many places of interest in Ft. Myers and the northern area.

100 Years Ago

February 23, 1922

Thelma Porter has the chicken pox and is quarantined at her home in the west part of town.

Misses Huldah and Mabie Johnson went to see their sister, Lillie, at the Lutheran hospital Saturday.

The local high school team plays Toulon High Friday night, in what promises to be the fastest game of the season.

Rev. Fred F. Shields delivered an address on “George Washington, the first president,” at the Orion Community High School Wednesday afternoon of this week.