Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Maher Leads Spartans Over Flying Geese

Hannah Maher put up twenty five points Monday, February 7th in an LTC matchup against the Wethersfield Flying Geese. Maher did most of her damage from the charity stripe dropping in thirteen of fifteen free throws. The Spartans mounted a second half comeback to down Wethersfield 48 to 45.

The Flying Geese led early winning the opening quarter 20 to 11 but Ridgewood began to chip away at the Wethersfield lead cutting it to six at the half to trail 26 to 20. The third quarter saw the Spartans heat up outscoring the Flying Geese sixteen to seven to take a three point lead into the fourth quarter. Maher had ten of her twenty five in the third quarter alone. The Spartans went eight of eleven from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to keep the Flying Geese at bay getting the three point win.

Paige Leander had ten points in the game, Ciara Clark added six, and Hallica Warren-Anderson added three in the Ridgewood win.

Spartans Break Away from Boilermakers

The Kewanee Boilermakers and Ridgewood Spartans were tied after the first eight minutes of their non-conference game on Tuesday, February 9th. The two teams sat at eleven points apiece, however, the Spartans blasted the boilermakers in the second quarter, outscoring them 11 to 2 to go up by nine at the half with senior post Paige Leander leading the charge with nine of her thirteen points coming in the first half.

Ridgewood’s defense continued to stifle Kewanee, allowing them just two points in the third quarter as well as the Spartans pulled away going into the fourth quarter up by seventeen points 32 to 15. The Spartans cruised through the fourth quarter winning by the final score 46 to 23.

Hannah Maher led all scorers for the second night in a row with nineteen points, eight of them coming in the fourth quarter. Hallica Warren-Anderson added six points and Ciara Clark had three points in the win.

The Spartans led the fresh/soph game by three at the half and pulled away in the second half to win by twelve points 33 to 25. Heidi Leander led Ridgewood with thirteen points, Brynlee Wirt had seven, and Becca Lindsey added six points for the Spartans.

Spartans End Regular Season With W

The Ridgewood Spartans ended their regular season on Wednesday February 9th with a win over West Central. Prior to the game the Spartan seniors were recognized including Paige Leander, Hannah Maher, Hallica Warren Anderson, Kati Jones, and Brooklyn Jones.

The Spartans trailed the Heat after the first quarter by four points 13 to 9. However, a strong second half by the Spartans gave them a two point lead going into the half. Ridgewood built a five point lead after the third quarter and managed to pull out the game winning by just one point 47 to 46.

Hannah Maher dropped in eleven of twelve free throws leading the Spartans with fifteen points. Carmen Stahl scored thirteen points, eleven in the second half, Brook Jones added seven points, and Paige Leander overcame foul trouble finishing with six points.

Cougars End Spartans’ Season

The Ridgewood Spartans opened the IHSA Girls Basketball State Series on Saturday, February 12th in Woodhull. The Spartans were pitted against the ROWVA-Williamsfield Cougars who the Spartans had beaten twice during the regular season. However, the old sports adage that it is very hard to beat a team three times in a season came true as the Cougars rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Spartans 53 to 47, ending the Ridgewood season.

The Spartans took an early five point 12-7 lead after the first eight minutes behind a three pointer from Ciara Clark and five first quarter points from Paige Leander. The Spartans kept their lead throughout the second quarter going into the half up 25 to 21. Clark would finish the night with a pair of three pointers for six points while Leander would score just two more points, finishing with seven points.

ROWVA Williamsfield made a run in the third quarter to cut the Ridgewood lead to just two points. The Cougars kept the hot hand outscoring the Spartans 20 to 12 to get the six point win.

Hannah Maher led the Spartans with seventeen points with eight of them coming in the fourth quarter, including nine of ten shooting from the charity stripe and Hallica Warren Anderson added thirteen points. ROWVA Williams field will move on to play the number one seed Brimfield.