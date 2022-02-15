Winter storm to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday

Just when you hoped to see a little taste of Spring, Mother Nature pulls the rug out from under us.

An incoming system, promises to bring with it temperatures in the low 50's, changing to a wintery mix, followed by 80% chance of precipitation Wednesday afternoon, with wind gusts up to 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service at Davenport Municipal Airport.

Wednesday night brings rain and snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of snow and freezing rain between midnight and 5am, then a chance of snow after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 22. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday promises a 50% chance of more snow, with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, and blustery. Thursday night temps will drop to around 2 degrees.

Blowing and drifting snow will create problems for drivers in open areas.

Friday and Saturday will be more seasonal, with highs in the low to mid 30's. Sunday is expected to bring a high near 49, and a low of 33. Washington's Birthday Monday will return us to more spring like temps near 51.