Buying and selling property in Henry County? Here's who did.

Susan DeVilder

GJake, Inc. f/k/a/ Orion Veterinary Services LTD to Henry Hospital District d/b/a Hammond Henry Hospital, 1001 Division St., Orion, $110,000

Ellis Renovations Inc. to Megan and James Pauwels, 19 Western Oaks Dr., Orion, $242,000

John Harman to Brittany Hays, 149 W. 4th Ave., Woodhull, $45,000

Bodsham Inc. to Anji Gas Inc., Lot One and Two of Paulikowski Addition to the Northeast Quarter of Section Twenty-five, Township 14 North, Range One East of the Fourth Principal Meridian TOGETHER with that portion of the Burlington Northern Railroad Company’s Alpha to Woodhull Illinois Brand right-of-way, now discontinued, which lies on the South side of the main tract centerline, being 50 feet wide as originally located and constructed upon, over and across the North Half of the Northeast Quarter of said Section Twenty-Five lying North of and adjacent to the Paulikowski Addition, $470,000

Johnson Rentals of Geneseo LLC to Sovereign Properties LLC, Lots 4, 5, 6 and 7 of Boone Park, a Subdivision of Lots 2 and 3 of Horton Subdivision of a part of the West half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 17 North, Range 3 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, situated in the City of Geneseo, Henry County, Illinois, $150,000

Elijah Lipscomb and Donna Greer to Ruben Palafox and Maria Palafox, 600 Williams St., Kewanee, $19,000

Michael Sundvall to Andrew and Jillian Dahl, 2703 County Highway 7, Lynn Center, $1,440,000

Cynthia Deakin to Joel and Heather Francque, RR, 22045 E. 1950 St., Geneseo, $218,500

William and Teresa Favri to Nicholas Eagles, 307 N. Poplar St., Cambridge, $130,000

Robert and Kimberly Yaklich to Doyle and Kaylene Kropf, A part of the South half of Section 12 Township 18 North Range 5 East of the 4th P.M., Henry County, $1,036,500

Kathy Butcher to Dillion Foes and Hailey Schultz, 28494 US Hwy 6, Annawan, $265,000

Ellis Renovations, Inc. to Hannah and Michael Vanhoe, 149 Rita Dr., Colona, $140,000

Linda Hannabarger to Stephen and Victoria Meyers, 817 7th St., Colona, $175,000

Townsedge Properties LLC to Landwehr Properties, 102 Townsedge Court, Kewanee, $295,000