Geneseo to host Dance Marathon to benefit Children's Hospital

Claudia Loucks

Dance Marathon is new this year to Geneseo, but it isn’t new to the Ryan and Mandy Kelly family of Geneseo.

They were instrumental in bringing the idea of a Mini Dance Marathon to Geneseo High School. The event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.

The event is open to high school students who have each raised $25 which will be donated to the St. Ambrose Dance Marathon which is then funneled into the University of Iowa’s Dance Marathon.

The Kelly family was introduced to Dance Marathon when their youngest daughter, Addi Kelly, was diagnosed with a brain tumor on April 23, 2019. She was seven years old then and is now 10 years old and in fourth grade at Millikin Grade School in Geneseo.

At the University of Iowa, Dance Marathon is a year-long organization providing support to families receiving treatment at Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Mandy Kelly said the big event for the Dance Marathon organization is a “marathon” event in which college students raise money and culminate in a big event.

“In order to help the colleges raise money, high schools can have Mini Dance Marathons,” she said.

The Kelly’s daughter, Mia, a student at Geneseo High School, approached the school administration last year with the idea of GHS hosting a Mini Dance Marathon and this year the event is happening at GHS – on Saturday March 5.

The money raised at Geneseo’s Dance Marathon will feed into the St. Ambrose Dance Marathon which feeds into the University of Iowa event.

GHS students are in charge of marketing the Dance Marathon and Mandy Kelly said businesses and community members can help support by donating to an individual, the dance captains, or by supporting the group as a whole.

“Our small community is amazing and so incredibly generous,” Mandy Kelly said. “They have embraced this mission. We can’t wait to see how much money they raise. Their impact will be amazing. It is not just about the money. These kids are showing compassion and empathy on a big stage. They are bringing awareness about pediatric illnesses and the amazing hospital we have so close to us. These kids are learning about something so much larger than themselves.”

The local Dance Marathon group is currently sponsoring four families in the community that have had children treated or are being treated at Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

Addi Kelly’s diagnosis came after she underwent an MRI at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

Mandy Kelly said, “Addi had a six-hour brain surgery to remove the tumor. They were not able to get the whole tumor. It would have been detrimental to other functions in her body, but they were able to take a large portion of the tumor. Therefore, Addi still has a tumor at the top of her spinal cord in the epi-center of her brain.” “We found out that her tumor is benign and it is non-cancerous,” she said. “However, due to the location of the tumor, Addi is treated as if she has cancer and is on that treatment plan.”

In June of 2019, a port was put in place and Addi began chemotherapy…”She had 60-weeks of chemo (1-10-week session and then eight rounds of chemo every week,” Mandy Kelly said. “We went to the hospital every Monday for infusions.”

Addi continues to travel to Stead Family Children’s Hospital for repeat scans to monitor the tumor and her mother said the tumor is “stable. This means it is not growing and has remained the same size. This is the best we can hope for at this time. Now we deal with all the residual effects of the chemo and childhood diagnosis.”

The Kelly family learned about Dance Marathon as they traveled through the diagnosis and treatments for their daughter.

“We cannot fully express how grateful we are for this organization,” Mandy Kelly said. “Addi’s journey can feel like a dark tunnel and lots of sad moments. Dance Marathon is the light. They are the joy and relief for Addi.”

Addi’s mother describes her daughter as being “full of life” and added that her DM family “embraces that energy.”

Dance Marathon provides financial support through gift cards for families and prescription help while at the hospital. Dance Marathon helps to fund a Child Life Fellowship on Level 11 which is the pediatric oncology /hematology floor at Stead Hospital.

“This person, the Child Life person, helps to relax kids while nurses and doctors administer IVs, medications, and the other bad parts of treatments. Our Child Life, Kaitlyn, became our voice when we had no words to use when we had to tell Addi that she had to have chemo. Kaitlyn was our angel. DM provides reps that would come into the hospital (pre-Covid) to play with the kids during treatment.”

Each year Addi is paired up with a DM rep and Mandy Kelly said the family continues to be in touch with each of those people.

“During Covid, Dance Marathon provided monthly family activity boxes for kids,” she said. “Addi would squeal with delight each time a box arrived. DM just gives so much. We are blessed forever.”

“The only way we know how to repay is by passing on that charity,” she said. “That is why we want the Mini DM in the Geneseo community.”

Ryan Kelly is a teacher at Geneseo High School and he, his wife Mandy, and GHS teacher Sara Bertelsen make up the advisors of the Mini Dance Marathon at GHS.

Donations to the Geneseo Mini Dance Marathon can be left or mailed to Geneseo High School, 700 North State St., Geneso, IL 61254 or online to https://events.dancemarathon.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=5010.

IN A SIDEBAR – FROM GHS SENIOR CLAIRE TOONE

Claire Toone, a senior at Geneseo High School, is one of the Dance Captains for Geneseo’s Dance Marathon. I asked her to share some information about her involvement. This is her reply:

“I became involved with Dance Marathon through National Honor Society back in October. I have never participated in a dance marathon before, but seeing all of the awesome things it does for families on social media made me eager to become part of something as special as this organization.

I recently attended a dance marathon mini-social at St. Ambrose with one of our advisors and a couple of other captains. Being there and hearing a story from one of their DM families gave me that extra boost of inspiration to really push for these families that need us. I knew right then that I had made the right choice in becoming a captain and advocating for this organization.

I am one of the two marketing captains for Geneseo’s Mini Dance Marathon this year. As a dance marathon captain, I am responsible for spreading the word throughout the high school and encouraging others to raise money and become dancers.

Specifically, as the marketing captain, I am responsible for our social media pages and visually spreading the word around the high school as well as around the community. We run three social media accounts: Instagram (@ghs.dancemarathon); Twitter (@ghs_dm22), and TikTok (@ghs.dance.marathon).

This year our captains have worked so hard to make this a special event for our kiddos and their families along with the students that choose to become dancers this year!

We’re only a couple of weeks away from the big event and I am so excited to see the result of everyone’s hard work this year!!