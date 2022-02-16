Henry County Republican Party schedules Meet & Greets - petition signing events

staff writer

Henry County Republicans will host two final events for voters to meet candidates for the June election during the petition signing process.

•Have you met the candidates for State Senator and State Representative?

•Have you signed a petition for a county board candidate?

•Or a candidate for sheriff, treasurer, regional school superintendent or resident judge?

Here is you chance. Stop by one of events.

Galva on Monday, February 21 - 47th Senate/93rd House - Neil Anderson, Mark Luft and Travis Weaver plan to attend on at Crescent City Tap from 5 - 7 pm for Pizza & Petitions.

Cambridge on Monday February 28 at the Cambridge Community & Youth Center, 407 North West Street from 4:30-6:30 there will be petitions for all candidates at county, state and federal offices. The February meeting of the Henry County Republicans will being at 7 pm following the petition signing event.

We will have petitions for Congressional candidates and many state wide candidates as well. Please stop by and bring a friend. The events are free and refreshments will be served.