At Home Covid tests now available at Health Department

The Henry and Stark County Health Department, and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) announce they have Free, Rapid COVID-19 At-Home Test Kits for Henry and Stark County residents. Test kits can be obtained at the Health Department’s First Choice Healthcare Kewanee location, 110 N. Burr Blvd., Monday through Friday from 8am-4pm.

These tests are available on a “first-come-first-served, while supplies last basis.” There is a limit of one kit per participant and each kit includes 2 tests.

Individuals may choose to use these tests to determine their Covid-19 status before attending family gatherings, going to school or work, visiting loved one’s in long-term care facilities or attending large public events.

Individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or who have the highest risk of exposure to COVID-19, such as people working or going to school outside the home, are ideal candidates for testing, but anyone two years and older is able to test.

Those receiving these Covid-19 At-Home Tests are instructed to report all positive test results to the Health Department and OEM’s link found at www.henrystarkhealth.com.