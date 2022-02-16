Kiwanis donate $1000 to Backpack Blessings

staff writer

When Backpack Blessings was launched in March of 2011, 39 students were served. The program now serves approximately 100 students, and it’s expected to see an increase this year.

Each “backpack” or sack includes enough food for a weekend — two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners, two pudding cups, two fruit cups, four granola bars and two juices.

During the school year when classes are in session, the food bags are discreetly placed in the child’s backpack on the last day of school each week by school staff. The program continues in the summer months when the food bags are left at distribution points.

To ensure student privacy, the Backpack Blessings group works with the school district’s social workers to connect the bags to students in need.