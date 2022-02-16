Kiwanis donate $1000 to Rebuilding Together

staff writer

Rebuilding Together Henry County is the local affiliate of the largest volunteer home rehabilitation organization in the United States. Beginning in 1994 as a non-profit, at that time called “Christmas in April” – Geneseo, the organization has made home repairs with a market value over $1,700,000, including more than 36,000 hours of volunteer hours. This is done at no charge to the qualified homeowner. They also have provided over 200 ramps and fire safety items in more than 75 homes.

REBUILDING TOGETHER’S MISSION STATEMENT

Repairing Homes, Revitalizing Communities, Rebuilding Lives