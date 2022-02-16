Kiwanis donate $400 to Geneseo Historical Museum

staff writer

The purpose of the Geneseo Museum is to collect, study and promote local historical documents, artifacts and memorabilia. The museum shares these gifts with the general public. 2,500 children and 12,500 adults visit the museum each year to learn about the history of Geneseo.

The Museum is a great resource for the local schools in sharing the vast Geneseo heritage. Numerous other schools throughout the area visit the Museum because of Geneseo’s link to the “Underground Railroad”.