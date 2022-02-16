Orion boys basketball nip Morrison

Mindy Carls

The Orion Chargers won a 59-56 photo finish with the Morrison Mustangs in the race to the final horn of the varsity boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 8, in the Orion gym.

Orion cruised to a 14-5 lead in the first period, only to have Morrison post 22 points in the second period while Orion scored 16.

Still leading 30-27 at halftime, the Chargers outscored the Mustangs 13-10 in the third period. They took a 43-37 lead into the fourth, and it was enough of a cushion to outlast Morrison’s 19-16 edge in the final minutes.

Chance Stropes of Orion sizzled the nets with a game-high 26 points. Trey Erdmann added 12; Xavyor Winter, seven; Ty Comer, Duncan Adamson, Alex Edwards and Gus Nedved, three each, and Kane Lieving, two.

The Chargers fired in three treys, including one by Adamson, one by Edwards and one by Nedved. Meanwhile, the Mustangs rifled in nine.

Orion made 12 of 20 free throws. Stropes hit 6-for-10, Erdmann 4-for-6 and Winter 1-for-2. Morrison connected on seven of 13.

The Chargers committed 18 fouls and the Mustangs, 17.