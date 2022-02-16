Series of art classes offered at RutabagA

Claudia Loucks

RutabagA Art Studio & Gallery, located at 108 North State St. in downtown Geneseo will offer a series of art classes, beginning Saturday, Feb. 26.

The first session, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, will be taught by Karen Vroman, a signature member of the Transparent Watercolor Society of America. Vroman’s upcoming watercolor workshop, “Watercolor on Masa Paper.” will have class members creating delicate batik-like textures by crumpling oriental masa paper and painting on it while it is still wet.

Class members will be shown how to smooth paper and then mount it on 140# watercolor paper,” Vroman said. “When the glue mounting dries, class participants will develop the abstract shapes into visual images by negative space painting. Even those students who feel they have poor imaginations will be successful with this project.”

Some supplies will be furnished and those interested in taking the class should visit the Gallery to get a supply list and to register. Registration also can be done by contacting Vroman at 815-718-5245.

The second class, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 12, is an Adult Beginner Drawing Class “How to Draw a Tree,” which will be taught by Mary Copersmet.

Cost of the class is $5 per person, payable at class time, and all supplies will be provided. Anyone interested in taking the class is asked to register in advance by calling RutabagA Art Studio at 309-944-4994. Classes will be limited to 10 members.

The artist explained the class has been created to help “closet adult artists” to hone their drawing skills.

Participants will learn basic drawing skills using pencil.

Copersmet has had a lifelong love of art and she attended the American Academy of Art in Chicago. A recently-retired nurse, she has renewed her passion for art and enjoys the fellowship of other artists.

The third session, “Create Your Own City,” from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 26, will be taught by Deb Beyerlein.

Beyerlein explained class participants will discuss what cities need and work together to create their own towns, using drawing and collage materials.

Anyone interested in taking the class is asked to register by contacting RutabagA Studio at 309-944-4994.