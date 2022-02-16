Winter storm affecting area Wednesday into Thursday

Beth Welbers
Geneseo Republic

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for areas of Henry County beginning Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday.

Rain will change to freezing rain/drizzle/sleet and possibly snow from northwest to southeast tonight into early Thursday morning.  Snow is anticipated to lift up across areas mainly along, and especially south of I-80 mid to late Thursday morning and continue through the afternoon before tapering off.  Minor to moderate impacts due to ice and snow are possible mainly along and south of I-80. 

There still remains some uncertainty on the track and strength of the storm, and timing of the changeover to snow. Therefore,  additional changes in snowfall amounts are possible. 

Winter weather advisory
