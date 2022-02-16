Winter storm affecting area Wednesday into Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for areas of Henry County beginning Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday.

Rain will change to freezing rain/drizzle/sleet and possibly snow from northwest to southeast tonight into early Thursday morning. Snow is anticipated to lift up across areas mainly along, and especially south of I-80 mid to late Thursday morning and continue through the afternoon before tapering off. Minor to moderate impacts due to ice and snow are possible mainly along and south of I-80.

There still remains some uncertainty on the track and strength of the storm, and timing of the changeover to snow. Therefore, additional changes in snowfall amounts are possible.