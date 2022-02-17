Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

February 22, 2007

A new baseball-softball faculty and new school combinations were topics at last week’s school board meeting. Board members learned that although the Cambridge-Geneseo-Annawan school reorganizations feasibility study is expected to be completed in the first half of March, no date has been set for a public presentation.

Cambridge Main Street will sponsor a salad luncheon and style show Sunday, March 25, at the Cambridge Community Hall. The Style show will feature women’s fashions from Four Seasons and children’s clothing from Farm and Fleet of Geneseo. Showing off some fashions which will be featured are Mary Roush and Lori Tracey, employees of Four Seasons.

Students and community members met Thursday, Feb. 15, for the book club. The club meets at 5 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Cambridge Public Library. The group talked about February’s book of the month, Painted House By John Grisham. March’s book will be Giants in the Earth by O.E. Rolvaatg. Books are available for check out at the public library.

25 Years Ago

February 20, 1997

The Village of Cambridge will be applying for Housing Rehabilitation funds from the State of Illinois, with the village deadline set for Tuesday, April l. To qualify for consideration, homeowners falling within a specified income range must apply to the village no later than the first week in March.

On Monday, February 24 at 7 p.m. the Village of Cambridge will hold a board meeting at the Cambridge Fire Station to discuss revisions to be made to the village code book. All proposed changes must first be discussed and voted on by the Village Board, and then submitted to Bi-State for organization and printing. Interested parties should plan on attending.

Cambridge Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) annually sponsors Good Citizen Award winners from three area schools. Recipients and their mothers were honored at a tea on Saturday, February1. Award winners shown with Regent Luann Burfield are Sarah Sottos of Orion High School. Janet Stevens, Cambridge High School and Cari Ann Henderson, Alwood High School. This year’s tea was held in the home of Mrs. Bryce Chamberlain. The winners are the daughters of Mark and Jean Sottos, James and Clara Stevens and Ronald and Shirley Henderson. It was noted Mrs. Sottos was named as a Good Citizen winner her senior year.

Cambridge Junior High School seventh grade boys basketball team took third place in the Lincoln Trail Conference Tourney held Saturday, January 25 through Saturday, February 1. The young Vikings defeated Alwood, 43-18 and ROWVA, 35-32, in the tourney. Pictured with members of the team are the seventh grade cheerleaders are Michelle VanOpdorp, Renee Galle, Angie Sheehy, Chelsey Spivey, Lexi Schieferdecker and Ashley DeDecker, Brandon Johnston, Nate Skelton, Dave Sullivan, Matt Goodwin, Coach Jeff Fichtner, James Hollins, Tyler Happach, Ross Schumaker and Nick Hancock.

50 Years Ago

Cambridge Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution honored several students during their meeting held Feb. 12 in the home of Mrs. Frank Gustafson. Those honored with Good Citizenship Awards are Dianna Morey Cambridge High School, Diana Nilsson, of Orion High School and Sandra Larson of Alwood High School. Good citizenship and American History

Awards were presented to four eighth grade students, Joan Blair, Debra Schiefferdecker. Brad Meyer and Jim Lange. John Lange, high school senior was honored for being selected recipient of the Good Citizen Award of the Sons of the American Revolution.

Cambridge Garden Club will meet at 2 Monday afternoon, Feb. 28, in the home of Mrs. William Conrad. Assistant hostess will be Mrs. John Nye.

The board of the Cambridge Twp. Library is honoring Miss Ruth Rosenstone at open house Sunday afternoon, Feb. 27, from 2 until 4 in the library auditorium.

David Newman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Newman of Osco, has been named on the Dean’s scholastic honors list for the fall semester at Stout State University, Menomonie, WI.

100 Years Ago

February 23, 1922

Miss Hazel Pratt spent Saturday and Sunday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Johnston in Ulah.

Jay Casteel after spending a couple of months with his mother and other relatives and friends left Saturday morning for his home in Hayfield Minnesota.

The Misses Helen McCahon and Lois Baker spent the weekend at the home of the former’s parents Mr. and Mrs. John A. McCahon.

John A. Hultgren spent Saturday with relatives in Moline.