Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

February 21, 2007

Altona native Monica Stevens has learned to juggle many different agricultural responsibilities, including her new position with the Henry County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Doug and Carole Knighton of Galva are true teammates, and they’ve got the mileage behind them to prove it. The Knightons, who drive a truck together for Werner Enterprises, recently hit a milestone: Dough logged his 1 millionth accident-free mile, but it’s a feat they earned together.

The Galva Rotary Club held its annual luncheon recognition of local volunteers on Monday, with the people among the honorees. They are John VanDeVelde, Pat Raley, Mary Jane Ressegule, Paul Snowden, Pete VanDeVelde, Danny Tarleton, Larry Varner and Jerry Humphrey. The honorees were selected for a variety of services they perform. Other honorees were unable to attend.

John Gearhart of Galva has graduated from the University of Illinois Police Training Institute, as of Feb. 8. An employee of the Henry County Sheriff’s Department since October, Gearhart is the son of Linda Olander and John Gearhart.

25 Years Ago

February 19, 1997

The City of Galva now has internet accessibility. The hook-up process was completed Monday by IlliNetworks, LLC which operated out of Springfield. To sign-up for internet service, Galva residents should go to City Hall and fill out an application.

Senior Sharon Stevens has been named student of the month for January at ROWVA High School. Stevens’ school activities include National Honor Society, Drama Club, Varsity Club, show choir, student council and track. She is an honor roll student, a 4-H member and a member of choral Dynamics, Galesburg. She is a member of United Church of Altona and is the daughter of Jon and Karen Stevens, Altona.

Rio Fire department volunteers, including Paul Saline and Dustin Stack will be serving the pancake and whole hog sausage supper Saturday, Feb. 22 at the fire station in Rio. Servin for he all you can eat meal is 5-7:30 p.m., adults $3.50 and children under age 12, $2. Proceeds go to the cost of equipment for the volunteers and the tanker-pumper truck.

The Galva D.A.R.E. program has announced that a basic first aid course will be held on Friday, Feb. 28 and Friday, March 7 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. in the Galva Elementary School gym.

Galva First Bank manager Jean Dickey presents Galva Food Pantry director Pete VanDeVelde with a check for $150,92 last Friday morning at the bank. The money was raised through the bank’s annual Charitable CD Program in December. Each year the bank raises money for a charitable donation in Galva.

50 Years Ago

February 24, 1972

The new leaders for Galva Scout Troop 143 has been announced. Bill Friday will take over as scoutmaster since Leon Brown has stepped down from that position. Howard Brooks will serve as assistant scoutmaster and Haskell Gill will be the institutional representative.

Hubert Franks was the winner of the Slide of the Year award presented Monday night at the annual Galva Club Banquet in Davidson’s restaurant in Kewanee, attended by 23 members and guests.

Mrs. Mary Woods of Galva was elected 15th district president of the mothers of World War II at the 25th district convention Thursday. The convention was held at Faith Lutheran Church in Wataga.

The Evening Star circle of the First United Methodist Church heard a program on the “Lord’s Prayer,” given by Mrs. Ed Johnson at its meeting on Thursday night at the church.

100 Years Ago

February 23, 1922

Henry R. Rathbone of Chicago, will speak at the opera house in this city next Thursday evening, March 2, under the auspices of the Chamber of Commerce at an open meeting, to which the public is invited, C. P. Riner announced today.

Specials for Saturday only at the Penny Grocery- 18 pound sack sugar for 99 cents, Swift’s (Silver Leaf) Lard pound cartons 15 cents, Swift’s (Gemut) oleo margarine pound cartons 23 cents, 5 pound sack old Fashioned Buckwheat per sack 47 cents. Schneider & Reed.

C. W. Roselle returned to this city the latter part of last week from Springfield, where he attended the mid-year meeting of this meter committee of the National Electric Light Association. Those attending the meeting were guests at a banquet given Wednesday evening at the Leland Hotel. The final session of the meeting was held last Thursday.

Members of the Congregational church in this city will vote at the services next Sunday morning whether to issue a call to Dr. E. W. Lanham, of Wessington Springs, South Dakota, to fill the vacancy caused