Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

Feb. 23, 2007

A movement to bring passenger rail service to the Quad-City area has existed practically since the day the last regular passenger train, the Rock Island Railroad's "Rocket," ceased service in 1978. Recently, the topic took center stage at a rail service meeting in the Quad Cities, attended by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, as well as Department of Transportation and Amtrak officials.

Geneseo High School wrestler Adam Sheley, placed second in the 112-pound class of the IHSA state wrestling meet Feb. 16 an d 17 at Assembly Hall in Urbana.

25 Years Ago

Feb. 21, 1997

Elementary students and preschoolers will no longer have their photos appearing in the Internet edition of the Republic, according to Editor Lisa Hammer. Several parents have expressed concerns about the wide-open aspect of the world wide web.

Junior High School physical education classes recently participated in a "Jump-a-Thon" to promote cardiovascular fitness and to support the American Heart Association. "It is great to see students work toward such an important goal," said event coordinator Bob Schumaker.

50 Years Ago

Feb. 17, 1972

The search for the solution to the problem of providing ambulance service for the Geneseo area after April continues after a meeting of city, hospital and fire district officials and local ambulance service operators Thursday evening.

At the regular meeting of the Geneseo Izaak Walton League in the Midwest Consolidated Building, it was voted to plant an acre of trees in Shawnee National Forest in memory of deceased member, Dr. A. W. Wellstein.

100 Years Ago

Feb. 17, 1922

The various pastors of Geneseo are requested to invite their people to unite with the Collegiate Institute observing Thursday as the Annual Day of Prayer for Schools and Colleges. It is to be a day of united prayer for universities, colleges, schools, for presidents of universities and colleges, for professors, for superintendents and teachers, for professional students, for college students, for preparatory and grade students.