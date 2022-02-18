February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

Freedom House advocate, Trisha Shafer asks teens to look around them at their friends and "Talk About It", the theme for this year's Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

"Talk About It is a call to action for young people and those who support them to engage in meaningful conversations about healthy relationships and navigate what may be unhealthy or even abusive." Shafer stated.

"We can model healthy relationship behavior, have discussions with a young person in our life and help them identify behaviors they should look for in a partner." advised Shafer.

Some examples of unhealthy behaviors and warning signs of dating abuse like:

Constant calls and texts from a girlfriend/boyfriend

Don’t hang out with their friends as much as they used to

Looked sad and lonely or depressed

Drop in grades

Lost interest in social activities

Made excuses for their dating partner’s behavior

Feeling bad about themselves or have a poor self-image

Social media can often give clues to unhealthy relationships. "The cell phone has become another tool in the bully's toolbox." observed Shafer.

Other important facts:

For one out of 10 teens, abuse is a very real part of dating relationships. If we can help young people to learn about healthy relationships & behaviors now, we can lower the statistics of victims in the future!

Teen Dating Violence is a serious problem affecting youth in every community across the nation. Nearly 1.5 million high school students nationwide experience physical abuse from a dating partner in a single year.

One in three teens in the U.S. is a victim of physical, sexual, emotional, and/or verbal abuse from a dating partner.

One in ten high school students has been hit, slapped, or physically hurt by a boyfriend or girlfriend.

One quarter of high school girls have been victims of physical or sexual abuse.

Girls and young women between the ages of 16 and 24 experience the highest rate of intimate partner violence...almost triple the national average. Typically, the violence starts between ages 12 and 18 and the severity of the violence is often greater when abuse was established in adolescence.

It is thought that 72% of eighth graders claim to be "dating".

Violent relationships put victims at higher risk for substance abuse, eating disorders, risky sexual behaviors and further domestic violence in the future. When teens become sexually active, they are six times more likely to become pregnant or carry an STD.

Half of young people who have been victims of sexual and physical violence attempt suicide.

By promoting Healthy Relationship Programs, we can give our youth social-emotional learning that will teach our teen’s skills and tools they can use on through adulthood.

For teens and young adults, have courageous conversations with your peers when you see something concerning or notice changes in a friend and you can practice self-care.

You can learn more about TDVAM 2022 theme at https://www.loveisrespect.org/talk-about-it under “Get involved”.

Freedom House Staff members do Healthy relationship groups in many area Schools. Staff also does presentations/programs on Teen Healthy Relationships for clubs or groups wanting to know more on how they can be part of the solution.

About Freedom House Inc.

Freedom House, a non-profit 501c3 corporation, is the domestic and sexual violence agency for Bureau, Henry, Marshall, Putnam, and Stark counties in Illinois. Headquartered in Princeton, with satellite offices in Kewanee and Cambridge, Freedom House employs compassionate and skilled professionals to provide free, confidential, quality services to victims of abuse and their families, including a 24-hour crisis hotline (800-474-6031), emergency shelter, medical and legal advocacy, adult and child counseling, awareness and prevention education, and training for volunteers and professionals.