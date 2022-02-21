County Board votes to retain per diem reimbursement

Henry County Board met Thursday February 17, a hybrid meeting due to the weather.

The Board also was asked to vote on continuing to pay mileage to members to travel from their homes to the Courthouse for meetings. In January, the Board agreed to an increase in pay for meetings, $40 for each committee meeting attended, and $75 for each Board meeting, regardless of whether those meeting occurred on the same date.

The Executive Committee recommended the abolition of the per diem mileage, as the pay had been increased.

Jeff Orton, stated that he declined the reimbursement, as he lives nearly, but pointed out several members who live at the furthest corners of the county, he urged board members to vote "no".

The per diem measure went to a vote, with 13 members voting "no" to retain the per diem reimbursement, they were Jeff Orton, Ray Elliot,, Angie Frank, Joe Garrity, Kathy Nelson, Bill Preston, Jim Thompson, Natalie Collins, Marshall Jones, Jan May, Jim Padilla, Ned Richardson and Lynn Sutton. Kelli Parsons and Shawn Kendall were absent for the vote.

In other business:

The Board also passed an update to the County's Revolving Loan Fund program, increasing the amount that could be loaned from $10,000 to $20,000. Jim Kelly the Economic Development Director is in charge of administering the program.

Office of Emergency Management plans to be in their new facility, the former Health Department building south of Kewanee, sometime in May. At this time they estimate it to be about 40% complete. OEM is also taking applications for anyone interested in Weather Spotter training. The training date is March 16.

Hillcrest Home remains at 69 residents, and are admitting new residents. The Home was recently the recipient of a $42,000 grant from the Sherrard Foundation.

The County is in receipt of a payment from the Atkinson Landfill for $358,000 for the fourth quarter, which exceeded budgeted amounts.